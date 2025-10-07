The family of Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa has provided details about when his remains would be repatriated

Mthethwa’s brother-in-law, Dr Sfiso Buthelezi, confirmed that authorities had concluded the post-mortem

Dr Buthelezi also shared his traumatic experience of seeing the former Ambassador's remains

Nathi Mthethwa's family have provided a timeline for when his remans will be repatriated to South Africa. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

Source: Getty Images

PARIS, FRANCE – Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa’s body is set to be repatriated this week, with his family hoping to be back in South Africa by Friday, 10 October 2025.

The South African Ambassador to France was found dead one week ago, on 30 September 2025, a day after he was reported missing by his wife, Philisiwe. His body was found in the inner courtyard of the Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile Hotel, with police suspecting that he forced open a window of his hotel room on the 22nd floor and jumped to his death.

With French authorities now concluding all investigations involving his mortal remains, the procedure to repatriate the former South African Minister of Police will begin.

When will Mthethwa’s body be brought back to South Africa

Speaking to the media on Monday, 7 October 2025, Mthethwa’s brother-in-law, Dr Sfiso Buthelezi, confirmed that authorities had concluded the autopsy and post-mortem. He noted, however, that the full report and cause of death are yet to be released.

"Today, the family was given permission to remove the body of Ambassador Mthethwa from the government mortuary, and we also received permission to repatriate the remains of Ambassador Mthethwa from Paris to South Africa."

He explained that they were looking to leave the country on Thursday, 9 October 2025 and arrive back in South Africa on Friday. Funeral details are yet to be announced as the family is waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to confirm the status of the funeral.

Buthelezi describes the traumatic experience of viewing the remains

Dr Buthelezi also confirmed that he saw the remains of the Ambassador, describing it as a traumatic experience.

He recalled that the last time he saw his brother-in-law alive was in January 2025, when he visited Mthethwa. He added that the last time they were able to laugh and share good memories, noting that it was sad that this time around, Mthethwa could not speak to him.

Nathi Mthethwa 's family will visit the Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile Hotel to fetch his spirit. Image: Anna Kurth

Source: Getty Images

Dr Buthelezi also confirmed that the South African government was working frantically with the family to arrange for them to visit the scene where his body was found so that they could fetch his spirit. The scene has been sealed off by police since the tragic discovery.

You can watch Dr Buthelezi's interview with the media below:

