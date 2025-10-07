Nathi Mthethwa: Former Ambassador’s Remains Released for Repatriation From Paris to South Africa
- The family of Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa has provided details about when his remains would be repatriated
- Mthethwa’s brother-in-law, Dr Sfiso Buthelezi, confirmed that authorities had concluded the post-mortem
- Dr Buthelezi also shared his traumatic experience of seeing the former Ambassador's remains
PARIS, FRANCE – Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa’s body is set to be repatriated this week, with his family hoping to be back in South Africa by Friday, 10 October 2025.
The South African Ambassador to France was found dead one week ago, on 30 September 2025, a day after he was reported missing by his wife, Philisiwe. His body was found in the inner courtyard of the Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile Hotel, with police suspecting that he forced open a window of his hotel room on the 22nd floor and jumped to his death.
Nathi Mthethwa death: Justice Minister calls for urgent meeting with SAPS over delay in leaving for France
With French authorities now concluding all investigations involving his mortal remains, the procedure to repatriate the former South African Minister of Police will begin.
When will Mthethwa’s body be brought back to South Africa
Speaking to the media on Monday, 7 October 2025, Mthethwa’s brother-in-law, Dr Sfiso Buthelezi, confirmed that authorities had concluded the autopsy and post-mortem. He noted, however, that the full report and cause of death are yet to be released.
"Today, the family was given permission to remove the body of Ambassador Mthethwa from the government mortuary, and we also received permission to repatriate the remains of Ambassador Mthethwa from Paris to South Africa."
He explained that they were looking to leave the country on Thursday, 9 October 2025 and arrive back in South Africa on Friday. Funeral details are yet to be announced as the family is waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to confirm the status of the funeral.
Buthelezi describes the traumatic experience of viewing the remains
Dr Buthelezi also confirmed that he saw the remains of the Ambassador, describing it as a traumatic experience.
He recalled that the last time he saw his brother-in-law alive was in January 2025, when he visited Mthethwa. He added that the last time they were able to laugh and share good memories, noting that it was sad that this time around, Mthethwa could not speak to him.
Dr Buthelezi also confirmed that the South African government was working frantically with the family to arrange for them to visit the scene where his body was found so that they could fetch his spirit. The scene has been sealed off by police since the tragic discovery.
You can watch Dr Buthelezi's interview with the media below:
What you need to know about the situation surrounding Mthethwa’s death
- The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) confirmed Mthethwa’s passing.
- Mthethwa’s family in South Africa shared how they found out about his tragic passing in Paris.
- Mthethwa’s name was recently mentioned in Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's testimony at the Madlanga Commission.
- French authorities were combing through CCTV footage from the hotel where Mthethwa’s body was found.
- Mthethwa’s wife shared details about the final message she received from her husband that sparked the search for him.
Mystery surrounds the late Ambassador’s death
Briefly News reported that French authorities provided more details about their investigations.
Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau revealed what authorities found in the hotel room Mthethwa was in.
She also shared information about the last message Mthethwa sent to his wife, which left her worried.
