Investigations continue into the tragic death of South African Ambassador to France, Nkosinathi "Nathi" Mthethwa

Repatriation of the former Police Minister's remains will begin once authorities have completed all processes

Authorities are combing through Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage obtained from the Hyatt Regency hotel

Nathi Mthethwa's body will be repatriated once authorities conclude all investigations.

Source: Getty Images

PARIS, FRANCE – Nkosinathi "Nathi" Mthethwa’s remains will be repatriated back to South Africa once all formal processes have been completed in Paris.

The South African Ambassador to France was found dead on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, a day after his wife reported him missing. She raised the alarm after receiving a worrying message from him on the night of 29 September 2025.

His body was then found in the inner courtyard of the Hyatt Regency Etoile hotel, with authorities suspecting that he fell from a window of his room on the 22nd floor of the hotel. The window, which does not open wide for the safety of guests, appears to have been forced open.

When will Mthethwa’s body be repatriated?

According to eNCA's correspondent in France, Olly Barratt, the body of the former South African Minister of Police is likely to be released by Monday, 6 October 2025, or Tuesday, 7 October 2025, at the latest.

Preparations will then be made to bring his body back to the country. The family are in contact with Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, and the South African embassy in France to facilitate the whole process.

Investigations into Mthethwa’s death continue

French authorities continue with their investigations into the death of the Ambassador, but at the moment, suspect no foul play.

A post-mortem is being conducted, and authorities have been able to secure Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage from the hotel, which they will be going through. Family members who arrived in France told Barratt that authorities have been transparent and regularly updated Mthethwa’s widow, Philisiwe, since the tragedy occurred.

Back in South Africa, members of the African National Congress (ANC) are planning to visit the family of the member on Thursday, 2 September 2025.

French police are combing through CCTV Footage from the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the situation surrounding Mthethwa’s death

Mystery surrounds the late Ambassador’s death

Briefly News reported that French authorities provided more details about their investigations.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau revealed what authorities found in the hotel room Mthethwa was in.

She also shared information about the last message Mthethwa sent to his wife, which left her worried.

