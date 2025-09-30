The African National Congress (ANC) is mourning the loss of its former member, Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa

The party released a statement, hailing him as a dedicated servant of the people during the party's democratic era

ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member, Jeff Radebe, recalled working with Mthethwa in KwaZulu-Natal

The ANC will remember Nathi Mthethwa for his service and leadership. Image: Ziyaad Douglas/ Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The African National Congress (ANC) is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of former member, Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa.

Mthethwa, the South African Ambassador to France, was found dead outside the Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile in the Porte Maillot district on 30 September 2025. The 58-year-old was reported missing the day before after his wife, Philisiwe Buthelezi, indicated that she received a worrying message from him in the evening of 29 September 2025, The Mirror reported.

ANC pays tribute to Mthethwa

In a statement issued on behalf of the party, national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said that the ANC was deeply saddened by the news, as she extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and comrades of the former minister.

“Comrade Mthethwa was not merely a public official; he was a committed cadre of the liberation struggle and a dedicated servant of the people in our democratic era.

“His life was one of both struggle and service. From the years of resistance, clandestine work, and sacrifice, Comrade Mthethwa contributed to the collective efforts that won our democracy,” she said.

Bhengu said that Mthethwa’s presence would be sorely missed in the party’s ranks, but that his legacy would endure in the policies he advanced, the institutions he helped build, and the values he upheld.

Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri paid tribute to Nathi Mthethwa on behalf of the ANC. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Jeff Radebe describes Mthethwa as a resolute leader

Speaking to the media following the news of Mthethwa’s passing, ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member Jeff Radebe described him as a resolute leader.

The ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Convenor recalled fondly how he worked closely with Mthethwa in the province, saying he was instrumental in the political education of young people. Radebe said that his experience and contributions as an activist and a diplomat are some of the things that he will be remembered for.

Radebe also confirmed that in due time, the ANC would be paying tribute to its former member. He also offered his condolences to Mthethwa’s widow, Philisiwe, who remains in France.

Some of Mthethwa’s family are in the process of flying out to the French capital to join Philisiwe, as investigations continue into his passing.

What you need to know about Mthethwa’s passing and the reactions to it

Mthethwa mentioned in the Madlanga Commission

Briefly News reported that the South African Ambassador to France was recently mentioned in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The former Minister of Police was mentioned by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during his testimony.

Mthethwa was also added to the witness list for Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee probing corruption in the criminal justice system.

Source: Briefly News