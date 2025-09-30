Nathi Mthethwa: A Look at the Late Former Minister’s Political Career

The former Minister of Police and Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, was found dead at a hotel in Paris, France

Mthethwa, known by close associates as Bab'Nyambose, was appointed as the country's ambassador to France when he died

Briefly News takes a look at his political career spanning almost two decades and two different presidencies

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — The former Minister of Police, Nathi Mthethwa, who was found dead at a hotel in Paris, had an illustrious career as a politician and member of the executive. Briefly News takes a look at his career leading up to his death on 29 September 2025.

Mthethwa was launched into the political landscape when he became a member of the Klaarwater Youth Organisation at the age of 15 in KwaZulu-Natal between 1982 and 1983. He was elected as the organisation's chairperson and served from 1987 to 1989.

Mthethwa's rise to politics

Mthethwa was also a shop steward of the Food and Allied Workers Union (FAWU). His work with the union attracted the attention of the African National Congress (ANC), which recruited him in its underground work between 1988 and 1989. Mthethwa was incarcerated during the 1989 State of Emergency. However, his rise did not stop there.

He served s the chairperson of the Southern Natal Unemployed Workers Union. In 1990 was elected as the Regional Secretary of the ANC Youth League in Southern Natal. He served as a member of the Youth League's National Executive Committee and ascended to the position of its National Working Committee's secretary for organisation from 1994 to 2001.

Mthethwa in Parliament

Mthethwa began his career as a Parliamentarian when he was elected the Chairperson for the Ministers and Energy Portfolio from 2004 to 2008. He was also the party's chief whip in 2009. Mthethwa became the Minister of Safety and Security in 2008 until 2009, when the ministry was changed to the Ministry of Police. He then served as the Police Minister from 2009 to 2014.

Mthethwa served as the Minister of Arts and Culture from 2014 to 2019. He became the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture from 2019 to 2023. Mthethwa was appointed the Ambassador to France in 2024 after the 2024 general elections.

