A Welsh rugby club is mourning the sudden death of a popular player whose passing has sent shockwaves through the local sporting community

The father of three was known not only for rugby but also for coaching young athletes and refereeing junior matches

His death comes less than two years after the same club lost another player in tragic circumstances

Welsh rugby player Ryan Jones died suddenly aged 32, leaving Hollybush RFC mourning its second tragedy. Image: Hollybrush RFC

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A rugby club already scarred by tragedy is mourning once again after a beloved father of three died suddenly at just 32. Ryan Jones, affectionately known as "Bonesy", passed away on Sunday, 7 June 2026, leaving behind three young boys and a devastated community. His death marks the second heartbreaking loss to hit Hollybush RFC in less than two years.

Jones was a respected figure in local sport. He played for Hollybush RFC, refereed junior rugby matches for Bargoed RFC and coached young footballers at Pengam Boys and Girls Club.

Announcing the tragic news, Hollybush RFC said he was far more than just a teammate and described him as family. In a statement, the club said:

"It is with broken hearts that we share the news that we have lost another one of our own.

"Bonesy was more than a teammate. He was family, and our club will never be the same without him."

The club added:

"We love you brother."

Hollybush RFC faces second tragedy

The latest tragedy comes less than two years after Hollybush RFC was left devastated by the death of player Lee David Southall. The 36-year-old collapsed while taking part in a training session on 11 June 2024. Emergency responders spent almost 45 minutes attempting to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reflecting on Jones' contribution, club chairman Tim Morris told WalesOnline that he joined Hollybush RFC in 2017 and became an important figure both on and off the pitch.

Speaking to WalesOnline, chairman Tim Morris said Jones had made a huge impact on Hollybush RFC despite his small stature. He explained that Jones developed into a key player over the years, eventually becoming a regular starter and serving as backs captain until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Morris also recalled that Jones joined the club's end-of-season tour to Ireland in May 2026, where he was widely regarded as the life and soul of the trip. He said the entire club, including players and supporters, had been left devastated by the loss of another club legend.

Tributes highlight impact on young athletes

Jones' influence extended far beyond the rugby field. Through his coaching and involvement in youth sport, he became a familiar and admired figure within the local community.

Paying tribute, Pengam Boys and Girls Club remembered him as a warm-hearted individual whose laughter could light up any gathering and whose kindness touched countless people. The club said:

"You had a special way of bringing people together and making everyone feel part of the team."

Bargoed RFC also paid tribute, remembering him as "a larger-than-life character" who regularly volunteered his time to referee youth matches.

Club members said they were struggling to come to terms with the fact that he had attended a presentation evening just a day before his death.

Jones leaves behind three children and a community that has spoken warmly of his dedication, humour and commitment to grassroots sport.

As tributes continue to pour in, friends, teammates and families are remembering a man whose influence stretched far beyond the playing field.

Irish rugby legend Fergus Slattery died at the age of 77. Image: Richard Blanshard/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Rugby world mourns another legendary figure

Briefly News also reported that Irish rugby legend Fergus Slattery died at the age of 77, prompting tributes from across the sport.

The former Ireland captain and British and Irish Lions star was remembered as one of the greatest players of his generation. Rugby officials, former teammates and clubs praised his leadership, humility and lasting contribution to the game, with many describing his legacy as firmly woven into the history of Irish and international rugby.

Source: Briefly News