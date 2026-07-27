Former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer guided the SWD Eagles to the 2026 Currie Cup First Division title under severe financial pressure

The Eagles defeated the Valke 41-21 in the final at Outeniqua Park in George on 24 July 2026

Meyer said coaching players without contracts to a championship ranks among the greatest moments of his career

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Heyneke Meyer has described the SWD Eagles' Currie Cup First Division triumph as one of the defining moments of his coaching career, after the side defeated the Valke 41-21 in the final at Outeniqua Park in George on 24 July 2026.

Heyneke Meyer, Head Coach of South Africa, before the 2015 Rugby World Cup semi-final match between South Africa and New Zealand. Image: Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

The former Springbok head coach, who took charge of the Eagles last year, reflected on the scale of the achievement given the financial constraints the union continues to face.

"I'm incredibly proud. I had no idea what to expect," Meyer told Rapport.

"Financially we were under enormous pressure then, and we still are. I expected us to struggle to compete."

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Eagles final a watershed moment for Southern Cape rugby

Beyond the trophy, Meyer believes the victory signals something deeper for the region. A packed Outeniqua Park, with supporters in Eagles jerseys filling the stands, reinforced his conviction that the Southern Cape has been hungry for competitive rugby.

"The region is starving for a rugby team competing at a higher level, and I'm convinced there's room for more teams in the Premier Division," he said.

Meyer has built an impressive résumé across the rugby world. He guided the Bulls to multiple Currie Cup successes and a Super Rugby title, before stints in England with Leicester Tigers and in France with Stade Français.

He took charge of the Springboks between 2012 and 2015, steering them to the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup, with Jean De Villiers as the captain.

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Coaching without contracts makes title a 'fairy tale'

Meyer described the triumph as one of the defining achievements of his coaching career, highlighting the unique circumstances behind the team’s success. He said many members of his squad had been overlooked by other unions and entered the campaign without professional deals.

“Without doubt, it’s one of the greatest moments of my career,” Meyer said.

While acknowledging the importance of his previous title-winning campaigns, Meyer said this victory stood apart because it was achieved with a group of players who had struggled to find opportunities elsewhere. Guiding those overlooked talents to a First Division championship was, in his words, a “fairy tale come true”.

The significance of the victory extended beyond the result on the field, with a passionate crowd at Outeniqua Park adding to the occasion. Meyer was especially moved by the sight of young supporters wearing Eagles jerseys, saying the experience was “simply overwhelming” and showed the deep connection between the team and its community.

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Source: Briefly News