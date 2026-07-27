The EFF publicly condemned MTN and Vodacom for taking ICASA to court over new data consumer protection regulations

MTN and Vodacom are contesting rules on data rollover, out-of-bundle opt-in consent, and unused data transfers

The EFF argued the telecoms generate billions from South Africans while ordinary citizens struggle to afford data

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The EFF berated Vodacom. Images: Mark Andrews / AFP via Getty Images and THEGIFT777

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has publicly condemned MTN and Vodacom for mounting legal challenges against regulations introduced by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) aimed at protecting data consumers.

The party posted its criticism on X on 27 July 2026, targeting both telecommunications giants for opposing rules that would compel them to roll over unused data bundles, require opt-in consent before out-of-bundle charges are applied, and allow customers to transfer unused data without restriction.

MTN and Vodacom's Legal arguments

MTN has argued in its challenge that ICASA overstepped its statutory authority by imposing the disputed requirements. The company has further claimed that the regulations could distort competition in the market and ultimately drive prices higher for consumers. Vodacom has taken a different approach, contending that parts of the regulations are ambiguous and difficult to implement in practice, while simultaneously stating it supports the principle of consumer protection.

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EFF rejects telecoms' justifications

The EFF, whose president Julius Malema called March and March out, rejected both sets of arguments as disingenuous. The party pointed out that MTN and Vodacom generate billions of rands in annual revenue from South African consumers, and described the suggestion that consumer protections would harm competition or raise prices as "particularly cynical."

The party framed the legal challenges as corporations prioritising profit over the welfare of ordinary South Africans, who are already forced to pay high prices for data bundles simply to access basic digital services. Data affordability remains a deeply contentious issue in South Africa, where the cost of mobile data has long been criticised by civil society groups, political parties, and regulators alike. ICASA introduced the contested regulations as part of broader efforts to reduce the financial burden on consumers in one of the world's most expensive mobile data markets.

Read the EFF's full statement on the ICASA regulations challenge:

Julius Malema rallies against ANC helicopter

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Malema's response to the ANC helicopter that flew over the EFF's 13th birthday rally in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. The event, marked by a charged atmosphere and rival political gatherings, showcased the EFF's continued presence in a province where it has historically maintained strong support.

Source: Briefly News