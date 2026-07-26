"ANC Sending a Strong Message": Julius Malema Rallies EFF Against ANC Helicopter in Limpopo in Video
- Julius Malema addressed the ANC helicopter that flew over the EFF birthday celebrations in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on 25 July 2026
- The EFF marked its 13th birthday at a rally near the ANC Mandela Legacy Rally held on the same day in the same area
- South Africans online were divided over the rival political events happening side by side in Venda
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Julius Malema used the presence of an ANC helicopter to fire up the crowd at the Economic Freedom Fighters' 13th birthday rally in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on 25 July 2026. The rally took place on the same day and in the same area as the ANC's Mandela Legacy Rally.
The proximity of the two rival events made for a charged atmosphere. Footage of the helicopter flyover quickly spread across social media.
EFF marks 13 years in Thohoyandou
The EFF was founded in 2013 after Malema was expelled from the ANC Youth League. The Thohoyandou event marked the party's 13th year in existence, chosen as a symbolic location in Limpopo, a province where the EFF has maintained strong support.
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When a helicopter believed to belong to the ANC flew overhead in the video by @newsnexussa, Malema turned the moment into a rallying cry rather than a distraction. He told the crowd, drawing a loud response from supporters gathered for the celebration.
"Look at us today, president. We are 13 years today. Even if they can bring a helicopter, there is nothing that they can do."
Watch the moment Julius Malema reacts to the ANC helicopter at the EFF birthday rally below:
Mzansi reacts to political standoff
South Africans in the comments had plenty to say about the two parties sharing the same airspace and day:
@Kideo Poet SA said:
"ANC be sending a strong message 😂"
@Chavalala LC Skhaleni joked:
"But the poor helicopter was just passing by 🤣"
@user7285107356545 added:
"Not EFF paying a helicopter to pass by 😭"
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@Mikateko verah said:
"They wanted to see how everything is going there 😂"
@Khadzi wrote:
"Guys let's not vote for these two parties"
@CPL,ATPLCaptain🇩🇪Germany🇩🇪 agreed:
"We are not voting for both of you"
@Mom Molf Momo life stories offered a different take:
"I would rather vote ANC if it's the only two parties we are left with"
Other Briefly News stories about politics
- Helen Zille's unconventional campaign tactics as she aims for the Johannesburg mayoral position, including her recent DJ performance at Lock Stock & Beer, went viral.
- The Freedom Front Plus (VF Plus) party's recent campaign to attract voters by leveraging the popular Amapiano music genre during the last week of national voter registration in South Africa.
- A DA campaign video featuring Mayor Pappas leading a march through the rural community of Lions River in KwaZulu-Natal.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za