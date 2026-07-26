Julius Malema addressed the ANC helicopter that flew over the EFF birthday celebrations in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on 25 July 2026

The EFF marked its 13th birthday at a rally near the ANC Mandela Legacy Rally held on the same day in the same area

South Africans online were divided over the rival political events happening side by side in Venda

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Julius Malema used the presence of an ANC helicopter to fire up the crowd at the Economic Freedom Fighters' 13th birthday rally in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on 25 July 2026. The rally took place on the same day and in the same area as the ANC's Mandela Legacy Rally.

Julius Malema took advantage of an ANC helicopter passing by EEF's 13th anniversary celebration in Venda. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: UGC

The proximity of the two rival events made for a charged atmosphere. Footage of the helicopter flyover quickly spread across social media.

EFF marks 13 years in Thohoyandou

The EFF was founded in 2013 after Malema was expelled from the ANC Youth League. The Thohoyandou event marked the party's 13th year in existence, chosen as a symbolic location in Limpopo, a province where the EFF has maintained strong support.

When a helicopter believed to belong to the ANC flew overhead in the video by @newsnexussa, Malema turned the moment into a rallying cry rather than a distraction. He told the crowd, drawing a loud response from supporters gathered for the celebration.

"Look at us today, president. We are 13 years today. Even if they can bring a helicopter, there is nothing that they can do."

Watch the moment Julius Malema reacts to the ANC helicopter at the EFF birthday rally below:

Mzansi reacts to political standoff

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say about the two parties sharing the same airspace and day:

@Kideo Poet SA said:

"ANC be sending a strong message 😂"

@Chavalala LC Skhaleni joked:

"But the poor helicopter was just passing by 🤣"

@user7285107356545 added:

"Not EFF paying a helicopter to pass by 😭"

@Mikateko verah said:

"They wanted to see how everything is going there 😂"

@Khadzi wrote:

"Guys let's not vote for these two parties"

@CPL,ATPLCaptain🇩🇪Germany🇩🇪 agreed:

"We are not voting for both of you"

@Mom Molf Momo life stories offered a different take:

"I would rather vote ANC if it's the only two parties we are left with"

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Source: Briefly News