Helen Zille took groove to a new level by performing as a DJ at Lock Stock & Beer in Johannesburg

Helen Zille’s run for mayor is marked by outrageous tactics, including snorkelling in potholes and paddling flooded streets

The seasoned politician has been on a mission to court younger voters with her viral stunts on social media

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Helen Zille turned up in Johannesburg amid Johannesburg mayoral campaign. Image: @da_jhb

Source: TikTok

In an effort to bridge the generational divide, 75-year-old Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille turned up in Johannesburg. In a video posted on 21 June 2026, by getting behind the DJ decks. The veteran politician traded policy papers to paint the town red as a groovist. While her past campaign efforts shone a spotlight on municipal mismanagement, this time she wanted to look relatable to the youth.

DA figurehead Helen Zille was captured on video taking over a DJ both in a clip shared to the official @da_jhb TikTok account. The spectacle Helen put on felt like the centrepiece of Zille’s strategy to meet voters where they are. She moved away from traditional rallies to tap into local cultural movements, and what better way to connect to the youth than through parting. Watch Helen at groove below:

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SA discusses Helen Zille

While some praised her unmatched energy and the creative way she has approached her run for mayor. Some critics have dismissed the moves Helen made as performative 'stunt politics' that mock the serious struggles of residents living without basic services. Read the comments below:

The DA has been subjected to criticism amid Helen Zille's campaign for mayor. Image: DA

Source: Facebook

Mfundo Nkosi said:

"She is putting in all the effort, urging young people to vote. IEC needs people like Helen 😁🙏"

annie 💕 wrote:

"Helen’s campaigning on another level, but does DA benefit the blacks ?! Maybe more work in the township will make us trust her."

Lulu Mngomezulu added:

"One thing about this lady, anything for votes, she has the desire. She said I’m getting the young people’s votes 😂🙂‍↕️"

SonicBlueMuffin🇿🇦🍉 argued:

"Elsie's River - Clifton, Nyanga - Stellenbosch, Hanover Park - Noordhoek, I could go on. The point is that all of these areas are under the jurisdiction of the DA already and have been since 2009. If you have been to these areas, what are the clear differences that you notice here??? Do you think this party really cares about you?"

Zainy wrote:

"Shame, so desperate for votes they run to the club acting like they are one of us and then later call us slandering words😂"

Helen Zille arranges traffic light tribute

Briefly News previously reported that a video shared on Facebook showed the moment Helen Zille used a damaged traffic light as an opportunity to bond with locals. The video reposted on Facebook highlighted the DA leader's recent antics in pursuit of the mayoral position. South Africans who supported Helen Zille appreciated her stunt.

Helen Zille noticed a damaged traffic light and used it as an opportunity to highlight that Johannesburg is in need of a new ruling party. The politician and a group of students acted as though they were gathered to mourn the loss of a traffic light as they hoisted it off the ground together.

People shared thoughts on Helen's continued campaign to become mayor. Many online users had jokes about how the leader of the Democratic Alliance was approaching her campaign

Source: Briefly News