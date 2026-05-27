Helen Zille has continued to take a dramatic approach towards her campaign to become the mayor of Johannesburg

The Democratic Alliance figurehead resorted to a creative way to highlight the infrastructural problems in the big city

This time, she relied on the participation of teenagers to drive home her point about the city being in a state of disrepair

Helen Zille pulls off another stunt to run for mayor, this time with students. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

A video shared on Facebook showed the moment Helen Zille used a damaged traffic light as an opportunity to bond with locals. The video reposted on Facebook highlighted the DA leader's recent antics in pursuit of the mayoral position. South Africans who supported Helen Zille appreciated her stunt.

Helen Zille noticed a damaged traffic light and used it as an opportunity to highlight that Johannesburg is in need of a new ruling party. The politician and a group of students acted as though they were gathered to mourn the loss of a traffic light as they hoisted it off the ground together. Helen hugged the youngsters after their hilarious stunt. Watch the video by clicking here.

South Africans shared their thoughts on the Democratic Alliance. Image: DA / Facebook

Source: Facebook

South Africa divided about Helen Zille

People shared thoughts on Helen's continued campaign to become mayor. Many online users had jokes about how the leader of the Democratic Alliance was approaching her campaign. Read people's comments below:

Charles Forbes commented:

"We could save robot lives if people who knock them over were forced to pay for their reintsallationn. It costs thousands to repair a robot - labour, materials, etc."

Barnard Manne appreciated Helen's campaign:

"These kinds of campaigns really address issues faced by our communities, but now differently, employing humour. Big up to Helen Zille's campaign team. From 20th to 21 June, register to get our own towns working."

Maretha Britz appreciated Helen:

"So funny, at least a politician who makes you laugh and not cry."

Joanne Horwitz remarked:

"I don't know whether to laugh or cry, so I'm doing both - tears of laughter that is! #Zille4Mayor is the obvious choice!"

Sheryl Francis said:

"Thank you Aunty Helen Zille, for coming out of retirement to help save Joburg."

Mary Laws Murray wrote:

"Oh Helen - You do get down to the nitty-gritty of the decline and lack of attention to our once beautiful Johannesburg. Love it - you can either cry or laugh!"

DA promises to steamroll the ANC in Johannesburg

Briefly News previously reported that an unexpected display of heavy machinery operation ignited a debate across Mzansi social media channels.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @helenzille on 19 May 2026, garnering massive views and comments from an entertained online community. In a lighthearted gesture, the City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis stood beside a road roller, joking that the machine is exactly what gogo Helen intends to do to the ANC in Johannesburg.

The camera revealed DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille at the steering wheel, actively navigating the steamroller through the streets of Gugulethu. The moment serves as a playful political jab ahead of local governance shifts.

Source: Briefly News