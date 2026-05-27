A Chinese national was arrested in Eerste River, Western Cape, after authorities uncovered suspected counterfeit alcohol worth an estimated R3.5 million

Operation Prosper, together with the Counterfeit Unit, Liquor Authority, SARS and SANDF, seized 6,201 litres of liquor

The suspect was detained at Kleinvlei SAPS and is expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

SAPS bust store with R3.5 m worth of fake alcohol. Images: @SAPoliceService/X

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE - A Chinese national has been arrested in Eerste River in the Western Cape after authorities uncovered suspected counterfeit alcohol valued at around R3.5 million during a major joint operation.

The arrest was made on Tuesday, 26 May 2026, at about 10:00, when law enforcement teams visited a local liquor store for an inspection as part of Operation Prosper.

Law enforcement swoops in on the operation

Members of Operation Prosper were joined by the Counterfeit Unit, the Liquor Authority, the South African Revenue Service (SARS), and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) during the coordinated raid.

According to authorities, officers searched the premises after engaging the male shop owner and soon discovered large quantities of suspected counterfeit liquor stored inside the shop. It is believed that the alcohol was intended for export purposes.

By the end of the operation, officials had confiscated 6,201 litres of various liquor products. The total estimated value of the seized goods is R3.5 million. All the confiscated items were booked in as exhibits and will form part of an ongoing investigation.

Chinese national arrested

The shop owner, a Chinese national, was arrested at the scene and taken into custody. He is currently being held at Kleinvlei SAPS.

Police have confirmed that the suspect is expected to appear soon in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court, where he will face charges linked to the possession and suspected distribution of counterfeit alcohol.

Authorities say investigations are continuing as they work to determine the full extent of the alleged illegal operation and whether more individuals or networks may be involved.

See X post about the bust here:

Raid uncovers R600,000 fake alcohol in Cape Flats

In similar news, police in the Western Cape conducted a raid at the Cape Flats, Langa, where they uncovered illegal alcohol with a street value of R600,00. The joint operation carried out on 9 September 2024 was between the province's Counterfeit and Illicit Cape Counterfeit and Illical Goods Policing Team, the Operational Command Centre Anti-Economic Task Team, and officers from Brand Compliance. A foreign national was arrested after the officers confiscated liquor brands such as Emperor Vodka, Best Original whiskey, Wellington VO Brandy, and Highland Giant whiskey. The 39-year-old will appear before the Goodwood Magistrates Court.

Officials confiscated 6,201 litres of various liquor products. Images: @SAPoliceService/X

Source: Twitter

SAPS dismantle Gauteng alcohol plant

Previously, Briefly News reported that SAPS in Gauteng dismantled an illegal alcohol plant in the province, producing fake alcohol. Police also arrested nine foreign nationals at the plant in Westonaria on 13 March. They also seized fake alcohol worth approximately R1 million. Popular whiskey, brandy and vodka brands were being illegally manufactured at the property and stored there.

Source: Briefly News