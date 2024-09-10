The South African Police Service in Cape Town in the Western Cape arrested a suspect during a raid in the Cape Flats

They recovered illicit alcohol to the value of R600,00 in Langa, and the suspect is expected to appear in court soon

South Africans jokingly questioned what illegal alcohol was, and some also gave nods to the government for its work in combatting crime

Cops busted an establishment selling fake booze in the Cape Flats. Image: South African Police Service

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — A raid by the South African Police Service in Cape Town in the Cape Flats yielded illegal alcohol worth more than half a million in street value.

Cape cops seize illegal booze

According to SABC News, the SAPS took illegal liquor valued at R600,000 from the Cape flats in Lamga. The police conducted the raid on Monday, September 9. The joint operation was between the province's Counterfeit and Illicit Cape Counterfeit and Illical Goods Policing Team, the Operational Command Centre Anti-Economic Task Team, and officers from Brand Compliance.

A foreign national was arrested after the officers confiscated liquor brands such as Emperor Vodka, Best Original whiskey, Wellington VO Brandy, and Highland Giant whiskey. The 39-year-old will appear before the Goodwood Magistrates Court.

South Africans side-eye community

Netizens discussing the raid on Facebook questioned the community's alleged enabling of the suspects to sell illicit goods.

Eon Penny said:

"The foreign national is just a scapegoat. The owners are hiding behind the bar counter."

Nthebe Mozhina asked:

"Why is the community allowing foreigners to do wrong and not report them?"

Ke Mo Jele said:

"Those illegal guys come here knowing exactly where they are going."

Kanyisa Bunyonyo asked:

"How can we know if it is not original?"

Stephanie Dutton asked:

"What is illegal about this liquor?"

