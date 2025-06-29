The City Press reported that National Commissioner of Police, General Fanie Maesmola, was facing arrest

Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, has opened up on the reports of Masemola's imminent arrest

South Africans weighed in on the news, expressing annoyance with the rate of corruption in the country

National Police Commissioner, Fanie Masemola, could be arrested soon, according to some reports. Image: Frennie Shivambu

GAUTENG – There’s currently a state of confusion about whether General Fanie Masemola will be arrested.

The City Press reported on 29 June 2025 that the National Commissioner of Police faced imminent arrest over the irregular procurement of crime intelligence buildings worth more than R120 million. Despite the reports, the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, stated that he was not aware of a possible arrest.

Why is Masemola allegedly in trouble?

According to the City Press, moves to arrest Masemola were at an advanced stage, over the irregular procurement of crime intelligence buildings worth more than R120 million. The publication reportedly had the news confirmed by four senior security cluster sources.

According to them, the National Prosecuting Authority’s update (NPA) Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) had already compiled the charges, and President Cyril Ramaphosa had also been informed about the ongoing issue.

“He [Masemola] might be arrested as early as next week if all goes well. The application for his arrest warrant is ready to be presented to the magistrates, and I don’t see why it would not be granted,” City Press published.

Mchunu calls media to avoid speculation

Addressing the reports, the minister noted with concern the speculation of an imminent arrest of the National Commissioner.

“As the Ministry of Police, we have not been made aware of such an impending arrest,” he said.

Mchunu also pleaded with the media to avoid speculation, saying it had an adverse impact on the person at the centre of the story, and also had the effect of destabilising the work of the South African Police Service.

Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, said he was not aware of a plan to arrest Fanie Masemola. Image: Frennie Shivambu

How did South Africans react

With two high-ranking police officials already arrested in recent weeks, many are questioning what’s going on in the force and whether the corrupt cops will be punished.

@gpreller asked:

“Why are the NPA not applying for an arrest warrant for the police crime boss if implicated in corruption? Who is protecting him?”

@SavageSavo4 stated:

“South Africa is under corrupt, useless animals. Fannie is going nowhere. Viva corrupt ANC comrades, viva. Under the ANC government, we protect foreigners and criminals.”

@zipreeper said:

“Would have been fun to watch our overfed commissioner fleeing from the bailiffs.”

Mohau Mofokeng stated:

“If he signed for those illegal purchases of buildings like Bheki Cele did, then he must be arrested as well.”

Bongani Hlathi Zideba added:

“Shamila Batoi must resign so that the law can be applied.”

Richard Munyai sarcastically stated:

“It's business as usual.”

Lieutenant-General arrested at airport

In another article, Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport on 26 June 2025.

Briefly News reported that General Masemola confirmed the arrest of the Divisional Commissioner for Crime Intelligence.

South Africans were not surprised by the arrest, saying that there were many corrupt police officers still in the force.

