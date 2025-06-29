Helen Zille warned that the Democratic Alliance (DA) could bring the government to its knees if it wanted

The DA's Federal Chairperson also shared her thoughts on the upcoming National Dialogue in August

South Africans weighed in on Zille's statement, sharing mixed reactions to the latest drama in government

Helen Zille said that the DA had the numbers to bring the government to its knees. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) will not be messed around with.

Those were the words of the party’s Federal Chairperson, who was reflecting on the latest drama to unfold within the Government of National Unity. The coalition government has been in power for just over a year, but the African National Congress and the DA have not always seen eye to eye on some decisions.

The latest tension to unfold between the two parties stems from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to dismiss Andrew Whitfield. Whitfield, a member of the DA, was removed as Deputy Trade and Industry Minister for undertaking a trip to the USA without the president’s approval.

The decision didn’t sit well with the party, which then gave Ramaphosa 48 hours to fire ANC ministers linked with corruption as well, something he didn’t do.

Helen Zille was unhappy with President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to sack Andrew Whitfield. Image: Frennie Shivambu

How did Zille respond to Ramaphosa’s decision?

During an interview broadcast on eNCA on 28 June 2025, Zille didn’t mince her words as she expressed unhappiness with Ramaphosa’s decision. The DA’s federal chair warned that the party could bring the government to its knees if it wanted to.

“We are very clear that we will not be messed around. That we have the power in our numbers, because of the voters, to bring the government down, and we will use that power,” she said.

Zille also confirmed that the party would not participate in the upcoming National Dialogue, saying it was the ANC’s 2026 election campaign in disguise, so that the party could use public money to fund it.

South Africans divided by Zille’s comments

Social media users weighed in on Zille’s statement, sharing mixed reactions to the tension between the DA and ANC.

Mickey Brits said:

“With Auty Godzille in Parliament, no one will steal. It sounds fair.”

Ashley Ashton stated:

“Ramaphosa, please continue to show them who is the boss.”

Tman Mngini noted:

“The ANC has no majority in Parliament, so they have no full mandate to govern this country.

Reagan Smith joked:

“You didn't even have the numbers to stop the fiscal framework from being passed.”

Oriel Ma-Orie Munzhelele asked:

“So what? We know you can't walk out of the GNU.”

Kgosi Moloto stated:

“Bring it down, ge. Don't make speeches.”

Lawrence M Chiloane said:

“I dare you to try Gogo. See who will lose the most.”

Clarence Rooy asked:

“🙆Bathong, what numbers, Aunty Zills?”

Thapelo Kgoele said:

“Only if she can miraculously convince JuJu and Ubaba, then she has numbers.”

Maxwell Vido Khephe noted:

“If the DA and the EFF could jump in bed together and cuddle in this cold weather, then it would be the end of the ANC.”

DA considers motion of no confidence

Briefly News also reported that the DA considered tabling a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa.

The party held a press briefing to discuss its options following Ramaphosa's failure to take action against ANC ministers.

The DA also confirmed that it would not participate in the upcoming National Dialogue in August 2025.

Source: Briefly News