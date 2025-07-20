The Democratic Alliance has responded to accusations made by the presidency about its Mcebisi Jonas claims

The party's Emma Powell maintains that the African National Congress has done little to address the tariff issue

South Africans shared their thoughts on the latest issue between the two parties within the Government of National Unity

DA Rejects Presidency’s Claims It’s Spreading Misinformation, South Africans Divided by Latest Drama

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has responded to claims by the presidency that the party was spreading disinformation.

The presidency accused the DA of harassing former Deputy Finance Minister, Mcebisi Jonas, who is now President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Special Envoy to the United States of America.

The presidency was unhappy with the party’s claims that Jonas had no diplomatic visa and that his credentials were rejected by the US.

How did the DA respond?

Following the presidency’s retort, the DA’s Member of Parliament, Emma Powell, reiterated that South Africa has no special envoy at the moment.

During an interview with eNCA, Powell stated that the DA has now exposed that Jonas had no diplomatic visa and that the US would not engage with him; therefore, the ANC was hitting back at the party by claiming that it was spreading misinformation.

She said that the ANC was doing very little to resolve the impending tariffs that are coming into effect on 1 August.

“We (the DA) have done everything in the background to move the presidency and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) into action in regards to negotiating towards a trade deal that will help South Africa avoid the 30% tariffs,” she said.

Powell maintained that the DA did nothing but wave South Africa’s flag high on the international stage. She also questioned whether the ANC could provide fact-based, real-time evidence as to what it was doing to avoid the impending tariffs.

Tensions rise after Andrew Whitfield’s dismissal

Tensions between the ANC and DA have been high ever since Andrew Whitfield was sacked. President Ramaphosa fired Whitfield on 26 June 2025 after he embarked on an unauthorised trip to the USA.

The DA were not happy with the decision and has since boycotted the National Dialogue, as well as voted against budgets for ANC ministers accused of corruption. The party also laid charges against Nobuhle Nkabane and Senzo Mchunu, but ANC ministers.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users were split by the constant issues between the DA and ANC. Some agreed with the blue party, while others felt that this was a distraction from Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations.

Johan Du Plessis said:

“Ramaphosa lied when he was sworn in as President. He's not working for all the people of this country, but rather just for himself and his communist cadres.”

Bongani Shabalala stated:

“I repeat this again. The DA is not furniture in that GNU.”

Gugu Dladla claimed:

“The ANC is trying so hard to distract us from the Mkhwanazi allegations by sowing division between the blacks and whites through cheap politics. We are wiser than that. We can see right through them. The race card is no longer a thing. Even if Powell went to the USA, we will deal with that after six months, when the newly established commission has submitted a final report on the allegations made by Mkhwanazi. Focus SA, focus.”

Stan Mda asked:

“Can we go to the elections, please? These two parties are full of games.”

Fanjan Combrink stated:

“If the DA is spreading disinformation, please, for the sake of us all, prove it.”

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins suggested:

“I say that the ANC and Ramaphosa must appoint someone from the EFF or MK to represent us in the USA. They care about Mzansi.

Onikwa Mpumela said:

“DA and ANC, you're boring now. You behave like a boyfriend and girlfriend in South Africa.”

Lindamuntu Mathosa added:

“This stupid DA is responsible for putting the ANC back in power and now spends all their time bashing the same ANC.”

