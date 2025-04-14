President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mcebisi Jonas as his special envoy to the United States of America

The president maintained that he was committed to repairing the relationship between the two countries

South Africans shared mixed reactions to Ramaphosa's appointment of Jonas as the special envoy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mcebisi Jonas as his special envoy to the USA. Image: Steven Ferdman

South Africa is committed to repairing its relationship with the United States of America.

Relationships between the two nations have been strained following Donald Trump’s false claims, AfriForum’s visits to the USA and Ebrahim Rasool’s expulsion following comments he made about Trump’s administration.

With the South African government keen to mend ties between the two countries, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a special envoy to the US.

Ramaphosa appoints Mcebisi Jonas as special envoy

In an official statement, President Ramaphosa has appointed Mcebisi Jonas as a special envoy to the United States.

The former deputy finance minister, according to Ramaphosa, is tasked with advancing South Africa's diplomatic, trade and bilateral priorities.

“In this capacity, he will lead negotiations, foster strategic partnerships and engage with US government officials and private-sector leaders to promote our nation’s interests,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa noted that as a former deputy minister, Jonas had extensive government experience, which he would use in his new diplomatic role.

You can view the announcement below.

Ramaphosa maintains commitment to fixing relationship with USA

Despite criticism from some that the South African government was pandering to the US despite all the claims made by Trump’s administration, Ramaphosa maintained that he was committed to the decades-long relationship.

“I remain committed to rebuilding and maintaining this relationship for more decades, based on mutual respect, recognition of each other’s sovereignty and benefit for our respective peoples,” he added.”

What you need to know about SA and US relations

President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that he is committed to maintaining the relationship between the USA and South Africa. Image: Mauro Pimentel

South Africans divided by Ramaphosa’s appointment

The news left many on social split, as some felt Jonas was a good candidate, while other argued that Trump wouldn’t want to hear from anyone affiliated to the ANC.

Those who thought it was a bad idea:

Nadiem Farred said:

“As long as Trump is president, just forget about meeting with them. Their mind is set and made up. He doesn’t want to meet with you, Mr President. The damage has been done.”

Hermina Matlhong asked:

“Why are we still building a relationship with a country that most are cutting ties with? End this relationship abruptly.”

Don Maningi stated:

“This guy is a clown. America doesn't care. They want you to drop the case against Israel.”

John Dupont added:

“Lol, I can guarantee Trump doesn't want to hear from anyone from the chocolate factory.”

Shado Thabiso questioned:

“But we all know that the orange man is all about white supremacist and doesn't like black people, so why bother?”

Those in favour of the decision:

Denise Veller said:

“Sounds like a good choice. He certainly exposed the corrupt Zuma and Guptas.”

Timos Mulaudzi stated:

“Good choice, Mr President.”

Kelly Sindi added:

“The only guy who turned down the Gupta’s invitation. Congratulations Mr Jonas.”

Thando Poswayo said:

“Congratulations to Mr Jonas. At least we trust him, and I strongly believe he will do an excellent job.”

Phile Mashau stated:

“Congratulations to Mr Jonas. A humble, gifted and very smart soul. Good choice, Mr President.”

US introduces new bill to sanction SA officials

Briefly News reported that US Congressman Ronny Jackson has officially introduced a new bill that impacts South African officials.

The US-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act will give the US the tools to impose sanctions against corrupt officials.

Jackson explained that the bill was introduced after South Africa decided to align itself with terrorist organisations like Iran.

Source: Briefly News