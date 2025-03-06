The Democratic Alliance (DA) conducted a working visit to the United States of America to attempt to fix strained relationships

The party's diplomatic visit drew concern from the Department of International Relations and Co-operation

South Africans were divided by the party's visit, with some questioning why the party did it without the government's knowledge

The Democratic Alliance conducted a working visit to the US to fix the strained relationship between the country and South Africa. Image: Phill Magakoe/ Alex Wong

Source: Getty Images

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is committed to fixing the strained relationship between the United States of America and South Africa.

Relationships have been strained following Donald Trump’s claims that the South African government was confiscating land and treating some citizens very badly.

With AfriForum conducting a visit to the USA to push its narrative, the DA also travelled to Washington to ease tensions, but the party’s decision has divided social media.

DA undertakes a working visit to the US

In an official statement, the party confirmed that two members undertook a weeklong working visit to the US. Federal Executive member Andrew Whitfield and Member of Parliament Emma Powell, the party’s National Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs made up the delegation.

Powell explained that they met with key decision-makers during the visit, stating that as a member of the Government of National Unity, could credibly advocate for the country’s interests internationally.

“The discussions were aimed at ensuring that US leaders receive accurate and fact-based information regarding South Africa’s domestic landscape and the challenges our nation is navigating,” Powell said.

You can watch Powell’s clarification of why the DA visited the US below.

Department of International Relations and Co-operation weighs in on visit

While the party insisted that the visit was to build a mutually beneficial relationship with the US, the Department of Department of International Relations and Co-operation (DIRCO) expressed some concern.

DIRCO spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said Minister Ronald Lamola was aware of the party’s visit, but noted that only the executive could represent South Africa regarding foreign policy.

In an interview with eNCA, Phiri added that they also did not know who the DA met with during the trip.

South Africans divided by DA’s visit

The party’s admission caused a debate on social media, with people discussing whether it was a good move or whether the DA overstepped its boundaries.

Shaun Gordon said:

“Even in the best-case scenario where they advocated for South Africa in a healthy honest manner (they definitely didn't), taking a trip to engage with the Americans in light of AfriForum’s adventures is just an atrocious thing to do right now.”

Maserumule Letticia added:

“These people who keep taking random trips to the US should at one point be not allowed back in the country for good.”

Johann Wj Lategan stated:

“ANC sending the DA to do their dirty work.”

Vincent Masina asked:

“Does this GNU mean that everyone does whatever he/she likes?”

MoAfrika Matsobe said:

“These public and private official diplomatic visits to the US truly challenge our Intelligence Unit and foreign policy and its strategy. Is the Ramaphosa regime going to sit and watch?”

@IAMBonRad exclaimed:

"South Africa is divided, and this fragmentation is detrimental to all of us. There are forces at play behind this division, benefiting from it while the rest of us suffer the consequences. We are being manipulated into supporting an agenda that we do not fully understand, which offers us no tangible benefits. Divided we fall, united we stand."

SA government to send delegation to US

With AfriForum and the DA now visiting the US, all eye are on the government to see if it will send a delegation as well.

On 27 February 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa signalled his intention to send a delegation to meet with Donald Trump.

Briefly News reported that the president stated that they wanted to meet with the US leader to address a host of issues.

Source: Briefly News