WASHINGTON DC – United States of America President Donald Trump has picked on another African country; this time Lesotho.

The 47th President of the US mocked the landlocked constitutional monarchy, saying that no one has heard of it.

Trump made the comment during an address to Congress where he highlighted some of the projects the US previously funded. Trump’s administration has since cut all foreign aid.

Trump mocks Lesotho during address

While detailing how much money the US has shelled out, Trump mentioned the money sent to the African nation but battled to pronounce the name correctly.

“Eight million dollars to promote LGBTQI+ in the African nation of Lesotho which nobody has ever heard of,” Trump said.

His comment drew laughs from those in attendance, including Vice President JD Vance and Speaker Mike Johnson. You can watch Trump mock Lesotho below.

Lesotho denies receiving funds for LGBTQI+ projects

Trump’s comments not only shocked the southern African nation but also the country's main LGBTQ rights organisation.

According to Barron’s, Foreign Minister Lejone Mpotjoane stated that the comments caught them off guard.

"We did not expect a head of state to refer to another sovereign nation in such a manner," he said, adding that the US has an embassy in the capital Maseru.

Mpotjoane added that they would not take the matter lightly and would be sending an official protest letter to the US.

The People's Matrix, Lesotho's main LGBTQ rights organisation, denied receiving eight million dollars in US funding.

"We have no idea of the allocation of eight million dollars. We do not know who received or is going to receive that money," the organisation’s spokesperson Tampose Mothopeng said.

The US government’s foreign assistance website does not list financial support for LGBTQ rights in Lesotho but does indicate that approximately 120 million dollars was spent on "health and population" programmes in Lesotho in 2024. $43.5 million of that was earmarked to tackle HIV/AIDS in the country.

Social media users unhappy with Trump’s comments

The US leader’s comment caused a stir on social media. While some agreed with him, many others criticised his ignorance and his habit of picking on other nations.

WolfTech EC said:

“Imagine having a president this dumb and illiterate.”

Rose Beal-Preston stated:

“Trump gets his kicks out of insulting countries, men and women. That is his character.”

Brain Matsilele added:

“Trump is very childish. I don't understand why grown men and women vote for such a kindergarten man to be president. It boggles my mind.”

Lisa Horne exclaimed:

“What a disgrace this “man” is 😡.”

Zain Pietersen said:

“He should brush up on his geography and go and visit. It’s beautiful.”

Vey Ntele added:

“This man's disrespect has no limits.”

Jeremy Conradie stated:

“The American Jacob Zuma. Only much much dumber.”

Stephen Nathi Nathi said:

“Americans voted for a clown, not once, but twice.”

Mamathe Ramabaleha exclaimed:

“Tell him that we Basotho have never heard about him either.”

