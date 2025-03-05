The world's richest man, Elon Musk, opened up about his identity, which sparked a massive buzz on social media

The businessman Elon Musk got candid about his identity, which sparked a flurry of comments online.

South African born billionaire Elon Musk clarifies his identity and slams South Africa's land reform law.

Billionaire Elon Musk clarifies identity

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, took to his own social media platform X where he spoke about his identity, saying that he did not grow up as an Afrikaner but rather an English South African. He also expressed that he considers himself to be "simply an American."

This comes after the South African president Cyril Ramaphosa passed the Expropriation Act law, last month, which permits the government to take land, often without paying compensation, when it is underutilised or when there is a public interest in redistributing it.

The majority-white Democratic Alliance, a junior coalition partner and former foe of Ramaphosa's ruling party the African National Congress, opposed the bill, but lawmakers nevertheless passed it. This action prompted Elon to accuse the government of his birth country of failing to prevent what he has called a "genocide" against white farmers, citing "racist ownership laws."

He retaliated yet again by saying the following while taking to X:

"That said, what’s happening in South Africa is deeply wrong. Not what Mandela intended at all."

In a nation where the past of a white minority depriving its Black people of land hangs large, that has rekindled a national conversation about land reform. Since apartheid ended in 1994 and Nelson Mandela came to power, the ANC has committed to lessen the glaring inequality in land ownership, but progress has been slow.

Take a look at Elon's tweet below:

People chime in on Elon Musk's rant

The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts on the billionaire's identity rant saying:

World News said:

"It is not anything far from what is happening in the USA. In fact your very behaviour and pronouncements has a direct worse but same counter effects."

Rzep added:

"So you identify as someone other than you were born as? Interesting."

Chanté Dunckley wrote:

"Indeed, Sir. The details of your origin are irrelevant; in the end, what matters is humanity. Justice. Fairness. Progress."

Carol Lamas expressed:

"Yep, your pronunciation is kinda British (some words only). But I love your accent. I grew up with another nationality too. And like you, I use no hyphen. I am simply, proudly, unequivocally: American. So refreshing you feel that way to."

Robert M replied:

"Convenient how you claim "simply American" while distancing from South Africa's mess. Yet still commenting on Mandela's intentions? Typical rich guy trying to have it both ways. Can't escape your origins just cuz it's uncomfortable now."

Mukesh Kumar Sharma commented:

"History repeats itself. Mandela fought for equality, not reverse oppression. Now the same cycle is happening with different faces. Systems change, but power corrupts the same way every time. Leaders forget lessons they once preached."

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, clarifies his identity and slams South Africa’s land reform law. Image: Kenny Holston/The New York Times

JP Van Der Spuy & podcaster call out Elon Musk on SA

Briefly News previously reported that a South African podcaster has publicly called out billionaire Elon Musk for failing to acknowledge his South African heritage.

Content creator @StoryTimePodcast shared a clip from his show on Facebook where he and his guest, JP van der Spuy, discussed their frustration with Musk's apparent abandonment of his South African identity.

