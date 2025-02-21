Elon Musk is trending after the mother of his child Grimes became the 2nd baby to publicly call him out in less than a week

Grimes claimed that the child she shares with Musk, X AE A-XII, is suffering from a medical crisis that needs the billionaire's immediate attention

There were mixed reactions from social media users with some questioning why she posted the matter on social media

Elon Musk has received rave reviews for his work as the head of President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but the same cannot be said about his personal life. His parenting skills have recently come under scrutiny with Grimes becoming his second baby mama to air their dirty laundry in public.

Grimes calls out Elon Musk for ignoring her calls amid medical crisis

Artist Grimes took to X (formerly Twitter), a social media platform owned by the tech billionaire, begging him to respond. The Canadian singer, born Claire Elise Boucher, said she was forced to post the issue on X because Musk has been ignoring her calls and messages.

In a now-deleted post on her verified X account, the artist disclosed that Tau Techno Mechanicus Musk, the child she shares with Elon, is suffering from a medical crisis. While Grimes didn’t disclose the nature of the medical crisis, she said Elon left her with no option but to come to the social media platform after he allegedly ignored her numerous attempts to contact him. According to her post, the medical crisis seemed urgent and she urged the tech billionaire to respond as soon as possible.

Grimes wrote:

"Please respond about our child's medical crisis. I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention. If you don't want to talk to me, can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon."

Netizens weigh in after Grimes calls out Elon

While it is unclear why the post suggesting Elon is a deadbeat dad was deleted, netizens weighed in on the situation after news account AF Post shared a screenshot.

A section of netizens suggested that Grimes’ post was part of a coordinated attack against Elon Musk and suggested that her allegations should be taken with a pinch of salt. Others suggested that she should have taken the legal route instead of coming to social media. Here are some of the comments:

@IncelsCo suggested:

“This seems to be part of some agenda. It's strange that his baby mothers are trying to reach him on X rather than privately.”

@MJL4Trump said:

“This is definitely not good optics for Elon. If what she is saying is true.”

@OutlawCowboyNFL asked:

“She’s a multi-millionaire, so what exactly does she need from him? It’s not like a mother needs permission from the father to start treatment of any kind. Sounds like she just wants attention.”

@bakshaheen queried:

“Why can’t she take him to court instead of airing their dirty laundry in public?”

@Mr_Fireside asked:

“Someone is craving attention. What medical issue can Elon fix that a doctor can't?”

@TariffManMurphy said:

“She deleted the tweets…Interesting”

@RagsTuhBitches claimed:

“He is allegedly shadow banning and hiding her tweets towards him.”

@Acaydiya questioned:

“X was just with Elon. I thought Elon had custody of X? Didn’t she just post a couple weeks ago that she doesn’t get to see him?”

@MYC_NETWORK joked:

"Father of the year next to Nick Cannon."

Elon Musk had a privileged childhood

Grimes’ post comes days after MAGA activist and Babylon Bee writer Ashley St. Clair, 26, claimed that Musk is the father of her child. At the time of writing, Musk had neither denied nor confirmed St. Clair’s allegations. He also hasn't reacted to Grimes' post about their child needing urgent medical attention. The tech billionaire is a father to 12 children from three different women.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s father Errol said the SpaceX founder had a privileged upbringing. This contradicts Elon’s version that he grew up in a middle-income household.

