“They Said It Was Waterproof”: Woman Washes Fiancé’s 'Dirty' PS5 Controllers

Sometimes, the things people do out of love aren't always to our benefit. An unfortunate man witnessed his wife-to-be washing his PlayStation 5 controllers, a sight that had many social media users up in arms.

A good deed gone wrong

Using the TikTok handle @itstyskinn, a man shared a video on the social media platform showing his fiancée in their kitchen armed with a soapy sponge while holding his PS 5 controller under a running tap.

Claiming that the device was dirty and having already washed one, the woman told her partner she checked the social network Reddit to see if she could wash it, stating:

"They said it was waterproof."

While the man showed frustration, the woman appeared to be genuinely pleased with herself for taking the initiative to wash her fiancé's prized possession.

Watch the TikTok video below:

How much do PS5 controllers cost?

While the PlayStation 5's price ranges between R14 000 and R16 000 at some stores, the device's controller is just as expensive.

At many electronic retail stores, the controller will see buyers forking out roughly R1 600.

Are PS5 controllers waterproof?

Unfortunately, for the couple, PS5 controllers are not waterproof as they were designed to be used in dry environments.

Sony has not advertised water-resistance features for the PlayStation's latest controller.

Woman's actions stun the internet

Tens of thousands of social media users rushed to the comment section. While some cracked jokes at the man's expense and thought the clip was fake, others shared their frustrations and shared that the price of the controller was no laughing matter.

Referring to an accessory that often costs millions, @astateofthemind wrote:

"Imagine if he was washing her Birkin bag. What would her reaction be?"

Thinking that the video was for content purposes, @thursogirl stated:

"This had to be a skit. Nobody is that thick."

@mindyandhermisfits said to the woman:

"Girl, you better get that credit card out because you just broke your man's whole soul."

A heartbroken @poeticpainter2 added in the comment section:

"Dude, I'm so sorry. This makes me so angry because even I know better."

@trillsean4 humorously remarked:

"Hugs and kisses. She washed them with love."

@lucyfir666 shared with the public:

"I would have broken up with her. Not because of the controller but because I could not be with someone with that low of an IQ."

@souless86 told the online community:

"Her heart was in the right place."

