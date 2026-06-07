UK Restaurant Calls Out Customer With CCTV Footage Showing Hair Planted in Meal
A UK restaurant hit back at a customer by releasing CCTV footage from 30 May 2026 showing her placing hair into a plate of macaroni and cheese before complaining to staff.
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The video surfaced online and left people all over the internet absolutely fuming at what they watched unfold on camera.
The family did not leave empty-handed
Staff responded to the complaint by offering the family a replacement meal straight away. The restaurant says that was not enough for the family though. Management claims the group walked out with several items that had never been paid for.
The restaurant decided to release the footage to show exactly what happened that evening. The clip tells a very different story from the complaint the customer brought to the staff.
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The restaurant says the recording speaks for itself and backs up their version of events completely. They wanted the public to see the full picture before drawing any conclusions about the incident.
People online were not holding back once the footage started making the rounds. Many sided firmly with the restaurant and said releasing the footage was the right call to make.
Others could not get over the fact that the family allegedly walked out with unpaid items after everything. The comments section turned into a courtroom, and the jury had very strong feelings about the situation.
Watch the TikTok video below:
More stories involving restaurants
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- Cape Town says goodbye to a restaurant legend who left a lasting mark on the city's food scene.
- A TikToker with the username @idwa posted a video on 10 May 2026 showing the brutal reality of Cape Town’s Level 8 cold front hitting a Stellenbosch restaurant.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za