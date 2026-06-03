Cape Town says goodbye to a restaurant legend who left a lasting mark on the city's food scene

The Italian-born businessman helped make Mediterranean-style dining a favourite among generations of locals

Mzansi shared heartfelt memories and stories about special moments spent at the iconic La Perla restaurant

La Perla founder, Emiliano Sandri, passed away at 91. Image: @La Perla

Source: Facebook

Cape Town residents are paying tribute to a respected figure whose influence stretched far beyond the restaurant industry. The passing of Emiliano Sandri has sparked an outpouring of memories from people who visited, worked with, and knew the man behind one of the city's best-known dining establishments.

According to a report published by BusinessTech on 30 May 2026, Sandri died at the age of 91. The Italian-born restaurateur was widely recognised for helping introduce a new dining culture to South Africa and building a hospitality legacy that lasted decades.

Memories and condolences have poured in.

Source: Getty Images

He helped change Cape Town’s dining culture.

Born in Italy in 1935, Emiliano Sandri moved to South Africa in 1956 and opened La Perla a year later. The restaurant introduced many locals to Mediterranean-style dining and grew into one of Cape Town’s most recognisable eateries.

Over the decades, Sandri expanded his hospitality ventures, mentored countless industry workers, and remained actively involved in the business. He is remembered for helping shape Cape Town’s food scene and strengthening cultural ties between South Africa and Italy.

View the Facebook post here:

South Africans mourn the restaurateur

Mzansi shared memories and well-wishes after hearing of Emiliano's passing. This is what they had to say on the Daily Mavericks page:

Petra Menzel said:

"A superb rest, La Perla RIP Emiliano."

Cozzie Messaris shared:

"I am proud to say that my late Dad helped Emiliano in the opening of La Perla in Waterkant St next to the Metro cinema, and they remained friends until he passed away 10 years ago."

Madeleine Jourdan remembered:

"Never forget how my parents took us from Worcester to eat there about 60 years ago. Such a treat."

Olivia van Reenen exclaimed:

"My heartfelt sympathy to Monica and their sons. Monica and I went to school together. The last time I saw him was on the farm in Wellington when we had a matric reunion. Strong's to Monica. I had so many meals at La Perla. Fond memories."

More Briefly News Stories on restaurants

A viral TikTok video captured the chaos of a powerful Level 8 storm in Stellenbosch, showing strong winds battering a restaurant and leaving South Africans stunned by the extreme weather conditions.

A South African man's visit to a Shaka Zulu-themed restaurant in Germany sparked debate online after he praised the atmosphere but criticised the restaurant's version of chakalaka, with many Mzansi viewers saying the dish missed the mark on authentic South African flavour.

A viral video showing a restaurant fire at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront sparked widespread discussion online, with some South Africans expressing concern for those affected, while others reacted with jokes about the rainy weather during the incident.

Source: Briefly News