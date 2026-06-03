“A Superb Rest, La Perla”: SA Pays Tribute After Beloved Cape Town Restaurant Legend Dies at 91
- Cape Town says goodbye to a restaurant legend who left a lasting mark on the city's food scene
- The Italian-born businessman helped make Mediterranean-style dining a favourite among generations of locals
- Mzansi shared heartfelt memories and stories about special moments spent at the iconic La Perla restaurant
Cape Town residents are paying tribute to a respected figure whose influence stretched far beyond the restaurant industry. The passing of Emiliano Sandri has sparked an outpouring of memories from people who visited, worked with, and knew the man behind one of the city's best-known dining establishments.
According to a report published by BusinessTech on 30 May 2026, Sandri died at the age of 91. The Italian-born restaurateur was widely recognised for helping introduce a new dining culture to South Africa and building a hospitality legacy that lasted decades.
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He helped change Cape Town’s dining culture.
Born in Italy in 1935, Emiliano Sandri moved to South Africa in 1956 and opened La Perla a year later. The restaurant introduced many locals to Mediterranean-style dining and grew into one of Cape Town’s most recognisable eateries.
Over the decades, Sandri expanded his hospitality ventures, mentored countless industry workers, and remained actively involved in the business. He is remembered for helping shape Cape Town’s food scene and strengthening cultural ties between South Africa and Italy.
View the Facebook post here:
South Africans mourn the restaurateur
Mzansi shared memories and well-wishes after hearing of Emiliano's passing. This is what they had to say on the Daily Mavericks page:
Petra Menzel said:
"A superb rest, La Perla RIP Emiliano."
Cozzie Messaris shared:
"I am proud to say that my late Dad helped Emiliano in the opening of La Perla in Waterkant St next to the Metro cinema, and they remained friends until he passed away 10 years ago."
Madeleine Jourdan remembered:
"Never forget how my parents took us from Worcester to eat there about 60 years ago. Such a treat."
Olivia van Reenen exclaimed:
"My heartfelt sympathy to Monica and their sons. Monica and I went to school together. The last time I saw him was on the farm in Wellington when we had a matric reunion. Strong's to Monica. I had so many meals at La Perla. Fond memories."
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.