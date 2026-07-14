Tsebe Phillimon Moloto, owner of Polokwane rehab centre Ladgac, was arrested and appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on two counts of malicious damage to property

Police linked Moloto to two arson incidents in June 2026 that destroyed a vehicle and a signboard, with seven people narrowly escaping a burning house

Supporters gathered outside court demanding bail be refused, arguing Moloto had endangered multiple lives

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Ladgac Rehab Owner Phillimon Moloto in court. Image: TimesLive

Source: Facebook

POLOKWANE - Tsebe Phillimon Moloto, the 52-year-old owner of a Polokwane rehabilitation centre called Ladgac, appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on two charges of malicious damage to property.

His arrest follows two arson incidents on 28 June 2026 that caused an estimated R800,000 in damage and put several lives at risk.

The Limpopo Police Tracking Team arrested Moloto at his home in the Welgelegen suburb of Polokwane on Monday, 13 July 2026, after obtaining a warrant. During the arrest, officers seized a Toyota Fortuner believed to have been used in carrying out the attacks.

Two fires, one night

It is reported that both incidents took place in the early hours of 28 June 2026. At around 04:30, a suspect set fire to a signboard belonging to a rehabilitation facility in Ladanna, near Dendron Road. The same individual then travelled to Seshego Zone 3, where a Toyota Hilux Extended Cab was set alight. The fire spread quickly and reached a section of a nearby house where seven people were sleeping at the time. Neighbours managed to contain the blaze before anyone sustained serious injuries.

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Police transferred the cases to the Provincial Office, and through intelligence work, investigators connected Moloto to both fires and obtained his arrest warrant. The properties targeted belong to business partner Patricia Rachidi Mmadira, 37.

Bail opposed outside court

Supporters of Mmadira gathered outside the courthouse holding signs and calling for justice. Daniel Lekganyane, manager of the Ladgac Lebo rehabilitation centre, addressed the crowd and made clear he did not want Moloto released on bail. He argued that starting fires in a home while people were asleep showed a complete disregard for human life and that the accused posed too great a risk to be freed.

The case continues in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court.

See video of the community outside court here:

Moloto honoured for his work

Previously, Briefly News reported that TikTok star Bongi Namane stopped Mzansi in its tracks on Father’s Day after honouring LADGAC founder Ntate Moloto for saving his life from drug addiction in South Africa. Bongi posted a photo with Moloto on 21 June 2026, telling him he saved him from himself and that his gratitude would never run out. South Africa read every word and responded with everything they had.

Source: Briefly News