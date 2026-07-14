United Kingdom authorities confirmed the cause of death of Nothabo Zandile Tshuma and her two daughters, Natalie and Nala

The mother and her two daughters were found dead on 6 July 2026 at their home in Great Denham, Bedfordshire

Social media users weighed in on the latest development and the arrest of Ndodana 'Mark' Tshuma for the murders

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UK authorities confirmed how Nothabo Zandile Tshuma (42) and her two daughters, Natalie (15) and Nala (5), were killed. Image: Crime Watch Zim

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

UNITED KINGDOM - British authorities have officially confirmed that blunt force trauma caused the deaths of all three victims in the Bedfordshire triple murder case.

The victims, identified as Nothabo Zandile Tshuma (42) and her two daughters, Natalie (15) and Nala (5), were found dead on 6 July 2026 at their home in Great Denham, Bedfordshire, after neighbours raised the alarm over their prolonged absence.

A manhunt was then launched for Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, also known as Mark, who had left the country a day before the bodies were discovered. Interpol also placed him on the Red Notice, believing that he was headed to Zimbabwe.

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Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma made his first appearance before a court in South Africa. Image: @LopangAlamu

Source: Twitter

Tshuma's flight and arrest in Johannesburg

Tshuma departed the United Kingdom on 5 July 2026, travelling on a British passport through Heathrow Airport before landing at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers, working alongside Crime Intelligence and Interpol, tracked him down to Kensington, Johannesburg, where he was apprehended on 10 July 2026. Police confirmed that he was found with a firearm, which he allegedly planned to use to kill himself.

He made his first court appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on 13 July 2026, where he was remanded in custody. South African authorities remain in contact with their UK counterparts regarding extradition.

How did social media react?

Social media users across South Africa and beyond responded with outrage and calls for swift extradition.

Sisipho Jele said:

"He must go back to the UK, please. I don't want this case to be solved here in South Africa. Imagine how long it took for them to die from blunt force trauma. He deserves to be punished in the UK, not here."

Tshidi C Phushudi wrote:

"This man should go back to the UK and answer for killing three people. SA should just see how they can quickly solve these other charges, but he should be extradited as soon as possible."

Johanna Meyer added:

"This is such a heartbreaking story. He thought he was going to get away with it. He needs to be sent back to face justice."

@NgizweUpdates commented:

"Sho, blunt force trauma. Three lives cut short. At least they caught the suspect. But justice must not stop at the border.”

Tributes pour in for murder victims

Briefly News reported that tributes poured in for the Zimbabwean woman and her two young daughters who were found dead in the UK.

Tributes described 15-year-old Natalie as a talented dancer, little Nala as a ray of sunshine, and mother Zandile as a gracious woman.

Police named the children's father, Ndodana Tshuma, as their prime suspect and urged him to hand himself over to authorities.

Source: Briefly News