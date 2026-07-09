A Zimbabwean woman and her two young daughters were found dead at their £1.3 million home in Bedford, England

Police named the children's father, Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, as their prime suspect and urged him to hand himself in

Tributes described 15-year-old Natalie as a talented dancer, little Nala as a ray of sunshine, and mother Zandile as a gracious woman

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Zandile Tshuma (42) with daughters Nala (5) and Natalie (12). Images: @cecild84/X

Source: Twitter

UK - A Zimbabwean family living in Bedford, England, has been left shattered after a mother and her two daughters were found dead at their home, with police naming the husband and father as their prime suspect.

Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, widely known as Zandile, and her daughters Natalie, 15, and five-year-old Nala were killed reportedly on Saturday. Police believe Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, carried out the killings before fleeing to Zimbabwe, and they have since urged him to give himself up to authorities.

Bedford community left heartbroken

The family had built what appeared to be a comfortable, settled life in the English town. Tshuma worked as an IT expert, and the family resided in a £1.3 million home. Zandile held a senior position as an associate director at a financial forensics firm.

Those who knew the family have been left searching for words. Neighbours described Zandile as a gracious and devoted mother. The headmistress of Natalie's school paid tribute to the teenager, calling her a bright and accomplished student who was well-loved by everyone around her. She was also described as a gifted dancer and sportswoman.

Pilgrims Pre-Prep School, where five-year-old Nala was a pupil, remembered the little girl as "a ray of sunshine" who brought warmth and laughter wherever she went, with a wonderful sense of humour that lit up every room.

See coverage about the tragedy here:

Family speaks out

The Tshuma family released a statement expressing their devastation. They said they were deeply saddened by the loss of their family members and thanked those who had reached out. "We sincerely appreciate the love and prayers shown by family and friends," the family said.

Police continue to appeal to Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma to come forward as their investigation into the deaths progresses.

Manhunt lauched for the husband

In related news, Police have lauched a manhut for the father who is belieed to have commited the murder of the three. Police forced entry into the family's four-bedroom property on Carnoustie Drive in Great Denham, near Bedford. Investigators from the Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit established that the husband and father, Ndodana, also known as Mark, had already left the country by the time the bodies were found on Monday.

Mpumalanga father kills wife and two children

Briefly News reported that a 37-year-old man was alleged to have killed his wife and two young children by setting them alight inside a vehicle at Zithabiseni Bridge near Boekenhouthoek. SAPS officers were alerted after the suspect’s uncle reported that his nephew had confessed to killing his wife and two children. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a burnt-out vehicle containing the charred remains of three individuals.

Source: Briefly News