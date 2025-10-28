Mpumalanga Father Sets Wife and Two Children Alight Before Taking His Own Life

A 37-year-old Mpumalanga man is alleged to have murdered his 32-year-old wife and two children before taking his own life

A tragic incident unfolded in Mpumalanga on Friday, 24 October 2025, when a 37-year-old man is alleged to have killed his wife and two young children by setting them alight inside a vehicle at Zithabiseni Bridge near Boekenhouthoek.

Woman and children set alight

Police in Mpumalanga told Briefly News that SAPS officers were alerted after the 37-year-old suspect’s uncle reported that his nephew had confessed to killing his wife and two children at Zithabiseni Bridge. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a burnt-out vehicle containing the charred remains of three individuals.

The victims, a 32-year-old woman and her two children, aged seven and four, were burned to death in the vehicle. A tip-off led police to the suspect’s grandparents’ home in Boekenhouthoek, where they found him lying down and foaming at the mouth.

"An ambulance was summoned; however, he tragically died at the scene. Preliminary investigations suggest he ingested poison," Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said.

6 People dead in Mpumalanga

According to Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, the incident was among three brutal cases of gender-based violence reported in Mpumalanga within a few days, collectively leaving six people dead.

Cameron said that in another case in Vosman, police discovered a woman who had been fatally shot while lying in her bed, with her alleged partner found nearby suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He said that in Masoyi, near the Jerusalem Trust tavern, a 22-year-old woman was fatally stabbed during an argument with a 26-year-old man described as her friend. Police later found the suspect injured before taking him into custody.

Other GBV cases in SA

A South African lady was pained after SAPS flushed her GBV case evidence. Alessandra had collected all of her perpetrator’s information and stored it on her phone. She handed her gathering and device to the police for them to review and download to solve the case, but things went south after the cops lost the data.

A 53-year-old police officer, wanted for murder and attempted murder, shot and killed himself in Gauteng. The sergeant who was attached to the Presidential Protection Service (PSS) in Pretoria allegedly shot a female colleague and his wife. Reports indicate that the police sergeant and his colleague were in a previous romantic relationship.

A Parkview police constable in Johannesburg allegedly shot his girlfriend and then turned the gun on himself. The woman reportedly survived the attack, which happened when he was off-duty and was taken to a hospital.

