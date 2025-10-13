A 53-year-old police officer, wanted for murder and attempted murder, shot and killed himself in Gauteng

The sergeant who was attached to the Presidential Protection Service (PSS) in Pretoria allegedly shot a female colleague and his wife

Reports indicate that the police sergeant and his colleague were in a previous romantic relationship

A 53-year-old police sergeant working in the Presidential Protection Service (PSS) shot his female colleague and his wife before taking his own life on Sunday, 12 October 2025.

A 53-year-old police Sergeant from Riba Cross, Burgersfort, took his own life. Image: @CrimeWatch_RSA/X

Source: Twitter

Presidential cop wanted for murder

According to the Department of Justice, Crime Prevention, and Security, the 53-year-old officer, attached to the Presidential Protection Service (PSS) in Pretoria, was wanted for murder and attempted murder. It is alleged that on Saturday, 11 October 2025, the police sergeant from Riba Cross shot and killed his female SAPS colleague.

The suspect further went to Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng, on Sunday, 12 October 2025, and shot his wife. The wife survived the attack. The Limpopo police intercepted the white Nissan vehicle he was driving and cornered the suspect along the R555 road near Burgersfort.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The suspect allegedly fired shots at the police officers before turning the firearm on himself, fatally shooting himself. The firearm used was confirmed to be a state-issued service pistol.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the tragic shootings.

@Mchabo5 said:

"Tholukuthi he was dating that sergeant. I will never date a cop. They can't handle rejection, they quickly resort to their service pistol."

@RealNunuza2025 said:

"I don't belive any of these suicide stories, after the shot was fired towards the police, how on earth did they successfully corner him without shooting back?"

@BonnyReuben said:

"So basically SAPS managed to be effective on this matter yet fail to effective on mass shootings. They managed to trace him within 24 hours yet massive damage is done week in week out yet no proper arrests."

@Tk00756094260 said:

"General Mkhwanazi was right these criminals will always get away with the law until they do the same crime again."

@AfrikaMayibuyei said:

"Policemen and shooting their wives."

The suspect allegedly fired a shot towards police officers. Image: TCHANDROU NITANGA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Other police related shootings in 2025

A member of the KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service died after she was shot, allegedly by her husband, who tried to take his own life. The couple reportedly got into an argument, and the officer tried to prevent her husband from shooting her. She was shot, and he was rushed to the hospital, where he is in a critical condition, and the police opened a case of murder.

A Parkview police constable in Johannesburg allegedly shot his girlfriend and then turned the gun on himself. The woman reportedly survived the attack, which happened when he was off-duty and was taken to a hospital.

A member of the South African Police Service lost his life when he was shot multiple times in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal. He was off duty and was on his way to a shop when the armed suspects approached him.

On-duty officer shoots girlfriend and himself

Earlier, Briefly News reported that an Mpumalanga officer shot and killed his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself in Standerton.

The on-duty officer from Val police station was on patrol when he allegedly spotted his girlfriend in a car with another man.

Source: Briefly News