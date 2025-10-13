An alleged road rage incident claimed the life of an off-duty Durban police constable on Friday, 10 October 2025

This follows an alleged heated exchange between the police officer and a motorist driving a VW Polo

South Africans on social media shared their opinions regarding the alleged road rage incident in Durban

An off-duty South African Police Service constable, part of the crime intelligence, was shot and killed in an alleged road rage incident in Durban on Friday, 10 October 2025.

A manhunt is under way after an alleged road rage incident claimed the life of an off-duty Durban police constable. Image: TCHANDROU NITANGA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SAPS officer killed in road rage incident

It is alleged that a heated exchange occurred between the Durban SAPS constable, Sbonelo Ngidi, and another motorist. The argument reportedly stemmed from the police officer's vehicle being obstructed by a VW Polo.

Ngidi, who was driving along Chestnut Crescent, Mariannhill in Durban, reportedly saw the VW Polo hatchback parked near the Engen garage, in the same lane he was travelling on. After noticing that the VW Polo driver was urinating next to a tree, Ngidi asked the man to move his car. The other motorist allegedly brushed off the police officer, and an argument ensued between the two.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The motorist went to Ngidi’s car, pulled out a gun, opened fire, and fled. He allegedly left the police member for dead in the driver's seat of his Toyota. A passenger in Ngidi's car moved him and drove the victim to the hospital. The police officer was declared dead on arrival, with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

What did South Africans say?

The alleged road rage incident had social media users buzzing. Here are some comments from South Africans:

Thembi Penny Rajane said:

"I pray the members of the Mkhwanazi team meet him around 3am."

Joey Govender said:

"It seems to be the norm; guys feel no shame to stop and urinate in public without a concern for who is watching or if they are blocking someone or if women or children are around. Sadly, our country has lost its ethics, morals, and cultural values, and it starts from our schools' curriculum that does not teach these basics."

Thembalihle Bika Khoso said:

"It's a hit, guys. The hitman blocked the road on purpose. You can't just shoot someone for that."

Lucky Malembe said:

"Mkhwanazi, wherever you are, heaven gave you this job for a reason. I believe we will not be disappointed."

Constable Ngidi asked the man to move his car but he brushed him off. Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sfiso Mbatha said:

"Always choose peace; so sad that a police officer lost his life so senselessly. However, the best thing to do is to avoid an aggressive driver at all costs. Don't PUT YOUR LIFE AT RISK. Condolences to the family."

Thandile Futshane said:

"Road rage has turned to be very dangerous nowadays. Rip, police officer, thanks for serving."

3 More road rage incidents

Briefly News previously reported that Police in the North West have arrested two suspects after they allegedly shot and killed an elderly couple at a shopping centre in a road rage incident.

previously reported that Police in the North West have arrested two suspects after they allegedly shot and killed an elderly couple at a shopping centre in a road rage incident. A KwaZulu-Natal man has lost his life in a tragic road rage incident in Montclair, Durban.

A Cape Town taxi driver was arrested after a road rage incident in which him facing a South African Police Service member.

Source: Briefly News