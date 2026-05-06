Mpumalanga content creator Makhi has suffered a big loss after her social media account with millions of followers was stolen by a hacker

The news was shared on many platforms, including X and Facebook on 6 May 2025, by viewers who were devastated by the sad news

Social media users comforted the content queen and assured her that she will soon bounce back to the millions with her new account, while others labelled the hackers as jealous people

Makhi shared her heartbreak during a live social media broadcast. Image: Makhi Thee Swappa Queen

Source: Facebook

Self-proclaimed Meta baby Makhi is facing a difficult time after her main source of income, Facebook, was hacked, leaving her to start a new account.

The devastating news was shared on X by user @Ron_YNWA, and a video of Makhi sharing the news on her live was also shared on Facebook, gaining many comments from viewers who were promised to support her.

Speaking on her live, in her new account, Silinda Promise Swappaqueen, Makhi expressed her heartbreak over her account being hacked, saying she wasn't aware all this time that she had people wishing her bad. She asked if she was supposed to follow every one of her followers or if she was supposed to give people money or food, as often requested online. The fearless Mpumalanga creator promised to work hard again and rebuild her account back to where it was, while asking what the hacker was going to do with her 3M followers.

Makhi's loss worries Mzansi

The X account @Ron_YNWA also shared a post about Makhi's loss. The creator pointed out that since she had lost the social media account, Makhi would not be able to make the R300K she was making every month.

Watch the Facebook video below:

See the X post below:

SA reacts to the news of Makhi's account

Makhi's Facebook video and user X @Ron_YNWA's post went viral on social media platforms, gaining massive comments from sympathetic online users. Many viewers comforted the Makhi on the big loss and assured her that she would be in the millions in no time. Some said her mistake was posting about her earnings, guessing that jealousy was the main motive for hacking the account. Others hoped that the creator had made enough money to sustain her while she worked on getting a larger following to regain her earnings.

Viewers flooded Makhi’s new page with words of encouragement. Image: Makhi Thee Swappa Queen

Source: Facebook

User @Katlegomdouva said:

"Let’s hope she saved a lot of money."

User @TheJustCaused

"That's very sad. She has worked so hard to be there. I hope the matter gets resolved."

User @PhiweZeebe commented:

"She will bounce back. Her new account is less than six hours old, but already has over 50k followers. People love her."

User @Ambani32230163 added:

"The biggest mistake she made was posting how much Facebook was paying her."

User @pamelaMokoena shared:

"She also needs a manager who will guide her and give advice. She will bounce back, but she needs to be strategic now onwards."

User @karaboM24 said:

"This is unfair."

3 Briefly News articles about Makhi

Mpumalanga content creator Makhi stunned her followers after sharing a glimpse of her R10K grocery haul, thanks to earnings from a social media platform.

Makhi Thee Swappa Queen was celebrated after rumours surfaced that she purchased a lodge, adding to her significant real-world assets.

Popular Facebook content creator Makhi went viral after sharing a bizarre video of herself dancing while completely covered in cement from head to toe.

Source: Briefly News