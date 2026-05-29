VAALBANK, MPUMALANGA— The family of a Mpumalanga woman allegedly murdered by an off-duty security guard is demanding justice for her children. Lebogang Phetla was killed in Vaalbank on Saturday evening, where her four children witnessed the domestic dispute turn deadly.

Lebohang Phetla was murdered, and her brother spoke out. Image: dragana991

Source: Getty Images

According to eNCA, Seletja faces murder and attempted murder charges. He is accused of killing Phetla and wounding a 34-year-old man. Witnesses say 14 shots went off during the evening, with at least three bullets injuring the mother of four.

Sello Seletja faces murder charges

Vusi Phetla, the victim's brother, said the family was shattered by the incident. He stated that he found a lifeless body lying on the floor, while his nephews were crying in a police van. He noted that this situation is painful and causes trauma that his nephews will never forget.

The 45-year-old Seletja fled the scene after the shooting. He was later found by police hiding in a shack more than 20km away. Maria Phetla, the victim's mother, expressed her grief and stated that she is now responsible for the children, adding that the situation causes her sleepless nights.

Family members stated that police investigations have been slow. With femicide rates high in the country, Phetla’s family hopes her case will be handled properly. The suspect returns to the Mbibane Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where Phetla's family and community groups are demanding that the court deny bail for the accused.

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In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the family of the woman who died demanded that he face the music. The victim's family were shattered and called for him to be sent to prison for a long time

Source: Briefly News