Controversial North West businessman and political fixer Brown Mogotsi has gone viral for his dramatic facial expression during a court appearance

A clip of his animated courtroom reaction was on X on 29 May 2026, capturing the exact moment his bail hearing was postponed

Brown’s theatrical display left viewers in stitches, with many questioning whether the high-profile suspect comprehends the severe criminal charges brought against him

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Brown Mogotsi's theatrics in court during the postponement of his case had social media buzzing. Image: @Miz_Ruraltarain

Source: Twitter

Local businessman Brown Mogotsi has once again found himself at the centre of public attention, but this time for his dramatic antics inside a courtroom. A video captured during his latest legal appearance was shared on X by user @H_Permza, sparking amusement online.

The footage shows the North West figure listening intently to the magistrate as his bail hearing was postponed for the third time until 4 June 2026. As the judge announced the new June date, Mogotsi's face turned into a hilarious display of disappointment. The businessman twisted his features into an exaggerated expression, looking as though he was experiencing sudden physical pain. After holding the theatrical frown for a few seconds, X user @H_Pemza's video showed Brown dropping his head in defeat, unbothered by the national TV cameras in the courtroom.

The heavy charges faced by Brown Mogotsi

Despite the humorous courtroom display, the legal reality catching up to the businessman is incredibly grim. State prosecutors have painted a criminal picture of Brown, who was arrested following his explosive testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He stands accused of defeating the ends of justice in connection with a staged assassination plot.

According to police investigations, Brown allegedly shot at his own car in Vosloorus and subsequently filed a fraudulent attempted murder case to fake a hit on his life. The case took an even darker turn when preliminary ballistic testing linked the firearm used in the staged shooting to multiple active murder and attempted murder investigations. Brown has further been accused by the state of attempting to bribe the lead police detective handling his docket to make the charges disappear.

Watch the X video below:

Mzansi calls Brown Mogotsi’s expression a comedy show

The clip of Brown’s facial reactions opened the floodgates of mockery online, with viewers labelling the high-profile suspect a character. Many doubted whether the North West businessman understood the magnitude of the charges stacked against him. They said his behaviour mimics someone who believes they are starring in a Hollywood crime film rather than facing hard prison time.

Locals called Brown Mogotsi an entertainer, doubting whether he understood the gravity of his charges. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Meggz_Logistics said:

"This one thinks he is in the movies."

User @vusimabena983 commented:

"It's he who started this whole thing by interfering in Mkwanazi's businesses; now people are being arrested every week."

User @BlaqueKotto7 added:

"He should become a professional actor, this one."

User @sirluds shared:

"He tried to keep a straight face , but he couldn't."

User @Lebo_M_ said:

"Madlanga gave us characters, hey."

User @IamShadyMxo commented:

"He thought his lawyer could argue that Thursday is too far, lol. That lawyer and Adv Bra Auntie are in for a long one with their client!"

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A woman shared a video of herself swooning over the National Police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, as he entered the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on day two of his testimony.

Source: Briefly News