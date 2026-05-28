After her R3,456 Woolies grocery haul went viral, South African TikToker Raphaella’s Kitchen came back swinging with a Checkers Sixty60 comparison. She posted a TikTok video on 27 May 2026 putting the two retailers head-to-head with the same grocery list and a R3,444 budget.

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Screenshots taken from a clip of Raphaella making a quick bite. Images: @raphaellascholiadis

Source: TikTok

She was directly responding to a follower who challenged her to swap Woolworths for Checkers and see what happens. The results had Mzansi talking again, but this time the story was a lot closer than people expected.

R82 separates Woolies and Sixty60

Raphaella matched the Woolies haul as closely as she could on the Sixty60 app, keeping quantities and gram counts as similar as possible. She had to split the order into two separate carts because the app had limits on how much she could add at once. The first cart came to R2,633 and the second to R811. That brought her Checkers total to R3,444, just R82 cheaper than Woolworths after she removed the delivery fee.

She was upfront that the shop was not a healthy one. She acknowledged she could have chosen rice, vegetables, and lighter options instead. But this was her real weekly grocery run, and she cooked what was in those bags.

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South Africans in the comments were not expecting the gap to be that small. Many had assumed Checkers would come out significantly cheaper. The follower who sparked the challenge had backed Woolworths, pointing to the WRewards discount programme as a game-changer. That detail had people rethinking their own loyalty to either store.

Watch the video below:

More about Woolies grocery hauls

A South African content creator shared a TikTok video on 26 May 2026 showing what R3,456 buys a family of four at Woolworths.

A woman shared a video showing part of her weekly Woolworths grocery shop, giving viewers a glimpse into her lifestyle.

A woman shared her monthly Woolworths shopping trip, revealing that her usual grocery haul for her family of three now costs over R10,000.

Source: Briefly News