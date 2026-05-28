Radio and TV personality Unathi Nkayi revealed that she is currently dating a younger man after her divorce

She shared her positive experiences with her 'Ben 10' and challenged stereotypes about younger men

The We Thembisisle singer revealed the emotional impact of her 14-year marriage and subsequent split

Unathi Nkayi claimed that she is dating a younger man. Image: unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Popular media personality Unathi Nkayi has opened up about her experience dating a young man, colloquially referred to as a Ben 10. Nkayi has kept her dating life private following her divorce from fellow radio personality Thomas "Bad Boy T" Msengana.

Over the years, the former Idols SA judge has been linked to several popular individuals, like fitness bunny Vusi Mavreka Hlabangwana, after posing for a picture. While she has neither denied nor confirmed who she has been linked to in the past, Unathi Nkayi recently opened up about her current experience dating a younger man.

Unathi Nkayi shares why she is happy dating a younger man

On Wednesday, 27 May 2026, Unathi Nkayi shared a screenshot of her response to content creator Sadia Khan. In the comment, the 47-year-old broadcaster disagreed with Khan’s comments and shared that she is currently dating a younger man, although she did not reveal details such as his name or age. She shared how her Ben 10 is thoughtful and spoils her. The singer alleged that her boyfriend also goes to therapy. The post read:

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“Oh, man. I'm dating younger, and he spoils me rotten and refuses to let me spend a cent, buys me the books he'd like me to read to get to know his world more and goes to therapy, so no mom issues either.”

Unathi shared a screenshot of her comment on her Instagram Stories asking why young men are unfairly criticised. The picture was captioned:

“Why do younger guys get such a hard rep?”

See the screenshot below:

Unathi Nkayi revealed she is dating a younger man. Image: unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Why did Unathi Nkayi divorce Thomas Msengana?

Unathi Nkayi divorced her former husband, radio personality Thomas "Bad Boy T" Msengana, officially confirming their split in 2017. The former couple was married for 14 years and shares two children.

Addressing previous infidelity rumours, Unathi clarified in a 2024 interview that there was no cheating involved. She said that they grew apart and took years to process the separation alongside family elders.

In a previous interview, Unathi Nkayi claimed that she spent over R750,000 in a lawsuit to clear her name following infidelity rumours that arose following her divorce from Msengana. She said she won the lawsuit against the media publication which published the story, but was only paid R20,000.

She has been open about the emotional toll the split took on her, including turning to alcohol to survive her lowest moments.

Unathi Nkayi shared why she and Thomas Msengana divorced. Image: unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Unathi Nkayi bares all in risqué mirror selfies

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Unathi Nkayi flaunted her body in several revealing mirror selfies shared on Instagram.

Social media users reacted differently, with some praising her confidence and physique, while others criticised her, questioning whether the photos were age-appropriate.

Source: Briefly News