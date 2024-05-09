Unathi Nkayi said in a recent interview that she spent over R750,000 in a lawsuit to clear her name

Nkayi had to fight off infidelity rumours that arose following her divorce from Thomas 'Badboy' Msengana

The former Idols SA judge said she won the lawsuit against the media publication which published the story but was only paid R20,000

Unathi Nkayi has had to fight off numerous allegations against her. However, the one rumour about her marriage ending promoted her to fight tooth and nail to clear, but it came with a hefty price.

Unathi Nkayi said every cent she spent to clear her name was worth it. Image: @unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Radio presenter Unathi Nkayi on her lawsuit with Media24

The outspoken radio and TV personality Unathi Nkayi revealed in a recent interview that she had to fork out over R750,000 to pay for a lawsuit in an effort to clear her name.

Nkayi's marriage was hit with numerous infidelity rumours that arose following her divorce from media personality Thomas 'Badboy' Msengana. She was accused of having an affair with her personal trainer, which caused her divorce.

Worth every cent - says Unathi Nkayi

"For someone like me, the only thing I have is my name...Little did I know that Media24 would publish an article all over the country that I cheated on my husband. I had an affair with my personal trainer, and I divorced my ex-husband because of that.

"I did not know that I could take on a media giant as Media 24, and I did, and I won. I spent over R750K on my lawsuit, and they paid me R20K back. It was worth every single rand."

Nkayi further mentioned that she did this to protect her family name and preserve it so her future grandkids would not think any less of her.

A clip from that interview was shared on X by @MDNnewss, watch it below:

Unathi speaks on the contracts she lost after axing from Kaya 959

In a previous report from Briefly News, Unathi Nyaki revealed the number of contracts she lost after Kaya FM fired her.

Source: Briefly News