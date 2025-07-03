David Mabuza Dies at 64: Former South African Deputy President Passes Away in Sandton Hospital
- David Dabede Mabuza passed away in a hospital in Sandton, Johannesburg, on 3 July 2025
- Mabuza was the former Deputy President of South Africa and the African National Congress
- The 64-year-old was a mathematics teacher who became a school principal and then a politician
GAUTENG – David Dabede Mabuza has passed away at the age of 64.
The former Deputy President of South Africa, who was affectionately referred to as DD, passed away in a Sandton hospital on 3 July 2024.
The details of his passing are unclear at this stage, but his death has been confirmed by numerous outlets and members of the African National Congress, of which he was a member.
Who was David Mabuza?
Born at Phola Trust in Mpumalanga on 25 August 1960, Mabuza was a trained mathematics teacher by profession. He achieved his National Teacher’s Certificate from Mgwenya College of Education in 1985, before obtaining a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of South Africa in 1989.
He became a school principal before he got involved in politics. He was the deputy president of the ANC from December 2017 to December 2022, and Deputy President of the country from 2018 until Paul Mashatile was elected as his successor in 2022.
*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
