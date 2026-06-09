A viral TikTok video posted on TikTok captures a tannie executing a calculated strategy during a high-stakes trolley dash at Shoprite

The woman ran straight for kitchen essentials, loading her trolley with multiple units of cooking oil, bulk chicken, and cheese

Viewers praised her brilliant approach, with many pointing out that her methodical focus on multiple items outperformed younger contestants, who often waste time

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An auntie taking part in a trolley dash challenge was praised for her picks. Image: @bronkhortspruitmall

Source: TikTok

A shopper from Bronkhorstspruit Mall successfully secured a large haul of bulk kitchen essentials during a timed trolley dash challenge. The clip, shared on TikTok by user @bronkortspruitmall on 8 June 2026, captures the moment the challenge kicked off, revealing that the woman knew her way around the store.

Rather than sprinting aimlessly through the aisles, the woman executed a pre-planned strategy aimed at maximum value. When the clock started ticking, she quickly grabbed four 5-litre bottles of cooking oil stationed in front of her. Without missing a beat, she sprinted over to the meat department, targeting the chicken fridge to grab multiple 5kg packs of chicken.

Tannie’s trolley dash strategy is praised

With time still on the clock, the auntie in TikTok user @bronkortspruitmall’s video moved swiftly to the dairy section, scooping up as much cheese as her hands could hold. Her final stop was the frozen foods aisle, where she grabbed freezer staples in bulk until the final buzzer echoed through the store, bringing her successful run to an end.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the brilliant bulk run

The video sparked a wave of admiration from social media users who analysed the tannie’s shopping path. Many agreed that she understood the assignment, expressing joy at the fact that she grabbed household essentials in multiples instead of picking random items. Others said the auntie did far better than other trolley dash contestants who wasted seconds running around the store in a panic, instead of grabbing items.

Viewers said the tanie understood the trolley dash assignment. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @MaMpo commented:

"@Dudu ❤🦋 yabona into engangiyitsho isandla esisodwa asphume le 4 yamafutha (you see what I said? One hand must be able to carry four cooking oils)."

User @Magumbo shared:

"She is clever, she's picking everything in fours."

User @ncadson_park commented:

"She did a lot better than most people I've watched so far👌."

User @RDee75 added:

"Yes, wena, girl 💯."

User @Zamaswazimbuli shared:

"She understood the assignment."

User @I am Berlin commented:

"I would go for cosmetics, bathroom cleaning products, washing powder, fabric softener, appliances, etc."

3 Briefly News trolley-dash related articles

A viral video shared by Woolworths South Africa captured a lucky shopper heading straight to the home section of the store and filling up her cart before moving to the beauty section, with items which amounted to R50,000.

A local man went straight to the aisle with electronic appliances when the clock started during his trolley dash challenge, and picked up a microwave, a small stove and many other items.

A strategic shopper cleaned out a Shoprite chicken fridge, quickly loading multiple 5 kg packs of chicken onto her trolley during her trolley dash challenge.

Source: Briefly News