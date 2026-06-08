A local man impressed online viewers with his tactical choices during a fast-paced supermarket trolley dash challenge

Rather than heading for the food aisles, the participant ran to fill his Shoprite trolley with expensive kitchen appliances

Right before his time ran out, the shopper executed a final sprint to the fridge aisle to grab two bottles of food items, which got locals jokingly guessing which tribe he is from

A local man went viral after showing off a clever strategy during a supermarket trolley dash challenge. Image: @khal_juniier

Source: Twitter

A local shopper has gone viral after demonstrating the ultimate strategy during a high-stakes supermarket trolley dash, opting for non-food items. The video shared on X by user @khal_juniier on 7 June 2026 left viewers impressed by how efficiently he managed his limited time to walk away with maximum value.

The moment the countdown clock started ticking, the man ignored the grocery aisles and ran straight for the electronic appliance section. Moving with precision, the man in X user @khal_juniier's video quickly filled his shopping trolley with highly valuable household electronics. The items included a microwave, a kettle, and a small stove, equipped with a built-in griller. Just before his official time ran out, the shopper executed a final sprint towards the fridge aisle. Instead of grabbing meat, he snatched up two 5-litre bottles of amasi to complete his run before the buzzer went off.

How a supermarket trolley dash usually works

A trolley dash challenge is a promotional event where a winner is given a strict time limit, usually between 60 and 120 seconds, to grab as many items as they can fit into a shopping trolley for free. Most people, during a trolley dash challenge in videos shared online, sprint to grab a mix of food items like meat, 10 kg rice, meal, coffee, and even nappies. This shopper, however, took a different approach and went for home electronic appliances that will still be operational for many years if kept safely and securely.

Watch the X video below:

Mzansi applauds the winning strategy

The video gained traction, with viewers flooding the comments section to praise the man’s tactical approach. Many stated that he understood the challenge far better than previous participants, with several crowning him the overall winner. Some found it funny how he skipped the meat section to grab amasi, guessing that it must have been exactly what he went to the store for.

Viewers jokingly claimed the man looked like he was preparing to move out of his home. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @thanks_mbuyelo shared:

"A Zulu guy never leaves amasi behind."

User @LYFSTYLE1 said:

"Bro won this challenge."

User @mfiso_lee added:

"Good strategy, but after taking appliances and passing so many aisles only to take isbhakela (a large jar of amasi) at the end is so random."

User @CassiusMJ094 commented:

"Bro definitely has plans of moving out of home."

User @GeoTalkX shared:

"He knew the meat would finish, the stove won’t, smart man."

User @Thooso_M commented:

"This is so smart, he does not need food that will last a month. He’s thinking long-term."

3 Briefly News trolley-dash related articles

A strategic shopper cleaned out a Shoprite chicken fridge, quickly loading multiple 5kg packs of chicken onto her trolley during her trolley dash challenge.

A local gogo spent all her time running around the shop and only picking up fewer than five items during her trolley dash challenge, stressing many social media users.

A Shoprite employee participating in the trolley dash challenge became a viral TikTok sensation for his all-or-nothing technique that focused on securing valuable items.

Source: Briefly News