A video of a woman employing a unique, stationary tactic during a supermarket trolley dash challenge has gone viral on social media

The footage captures the shopper clearing out a Shoprite chicken fridge, packing her trolley high with meat, with no intentions to move from the spot

Amused and shocked, locals were quick to critique her strategy, with many joking that the supermarket chain would not be pleased with her approach

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A shopper stood by the Shoprite frozen meat fridge while clearing out all the available chicken packs. Image: @Zikamnyamane

Source: Twitter

A viral video capturing a woman’s unconventional and aggressive strategy during a Shoprite trolley dash has set social media abuzz. The video, which was filmed at an undisclosed store location, was shared on X by user @Zikamnyamane on Sunday, 31 May 2026.

The determined woman was filmed standing in front of the frozen meat fridge. Instead of running through the aisles to collect a variety of groceries, she chose to station her trolley directly in front of the refrigerator. With absolutely no plans to move, she cleaned out the Shoprite chicken fridge, loading packs and packs of chicken onto her trolley as quickly as she could.

Unconventional mechanics of a supermarket trolley dash

A trolley dash challenge is a promotional event where a lucky winner is given a strict time limit, usually between 60 and 120 seconds, to grab as many items as they can fit into a shopping cart for free. While most participants sprint across the entire store to gather an assortment of high-value items like coffee, diapers, and electronics, this shopper in X user @Zikamnyamane's video decided to focus all her energy and time entirely on a single, high-demand commodity.

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Watch the X video below:

Mzansi shocked by woman’s bold chicken haul strategy

Locals were shocked by the woman’s tactic, prompting a wave of mixed reactions online. Many jokingly pointed out that Shoprite management could not be happy about how the trolley dash turned out. Some argued that the store should have implemented a strict rule limiting shoppers to a maximum of three items per trolley dash participant to keep things fair. Others noted that taking that much chicken did not make sense unless the woman ran a food business, possessed a massive freezing facility or intended to share the haul with family members.

Viewers were shocked by the woman’s strategy, saying they did not expect it. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @ilovezizo_ added:

"I’m so proud of her."

User @smbdyuusd2knw commented:

"To be honest, this is likely less than R10k. I’m sure management is going to be fine, in all honesty. Advertising costs more. This is a form of advertising."

User @Zikamnyamane shared:

"We are pleased indeed."

User @mfiso_lee added:

"Unless she's running a business, this doesn't make sense at all."

User @VinceKM10 advised:

"Why do people choose food instead of home appliances? That food will probably run out in 3 months, but home appliances will last for years to come. They should go for stuff like kettles, stoves, microwaves, heaters, toasters, bins and pots."

User @zimnande said:

"Shoprite is not happy about this trolley dash anymore."

3 Briefly News trolley-dash articles

A local gogo spent all her time running around the shop and only picking up fewer than five items during her trolley dash challenge, stressing many social media users.

A Shoprite employee participating in the trolley dash challenge became a viral TikTok sensation for his all-or-nothing technique that focused on securing valuable items.

A Cape Town comedian shared a video of himself giving an auntie a spontaneous 30-second shopping spree in Shoprite as an act of charity.

Source: Briefly News