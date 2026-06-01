Blue Mbombo accuses ex-boyfriend of years of abuse in court papers

On Sunday, 31 May 2026, reality TV star Blue Mbombo's court affidavits relating to her case against her married ex-boyfriend, Tebogo Nokwane, leaked on social media

Accusations included forcing her to terminate pregnancies and manipulation during their relationship since 2019

Social media reacted to the leaked documents and WhatsApp messages, sparking a debate on accountability and relationships

Blue Mbombo claimed that her ex forced her to terminate pregnancies. Image: Blue Mbombo

Source: Facebook

Reality TV star Blue Mbombo is trending online after court documents leaked onto social media. In the court documents, Blue Mbombo accused her married ex-boyfriend of years of abuse.

The former Big Brother Mzansi: Double Trouble contestant has largely kept her love life under wraps. On Sunday, 31 May 2026, her dirty laundry was aired in public after court affidavits were leaked onto social media.

Blue Mbombo accuses married ex-boyfriend of abuse and manipulation

X (Twitter) user @sanelenkosiii shared the leaked court documents. In the documents, Blue Mbombo claimed that her now-ex-boyfriend, Tebogo Nokwane, misled her about his relationship status starting in 2019 and hid his civil marriage to Reabetswe Motshegane in 2024.

“The Respondent had indeed entered into a civil marriage with this Rea in June 2024. and this civil marriage still subsisted/subsists. I bring this information to the Court's attention to show the level of dishonesty that the Respondent has nurtured at the very centre of our relationship, that being the trust to be held between us,” part of the leaked affidavit reads.

In the affidavit filed at Randburg Magistrate’s Court, she alleged that Nokwane pressured her into having 2 abortions in 2020 and 2023. Blue Mbombo alleged that in 2020, she terminated her pregnancy because she was afraid.

“In August 2020, I became pregnant with the Respondent's child. He intimidated me about this pregnancy and ultimately forced me to terminate the pregnancy and to never tell anyone about it. His manner in doing so made me fearful. Out of this fear, I complied,” part of the court affidavit read.

She said that she gave birth to her daughter, Zali, in 2022 after falling pregnant in 2021. In 2023, Blue Mbombo became pregnant again and alleges that Nokwane manipulated her into terminating it. She shared WhatsApp screenshots of the derogatory messages and detailed financial manipulation.

“In 2021, I became pregnant a second time with a child of the Respondent's. I gave birth to the child in 2022. He again forced and manipulated me into aborting another pregnancy in May 2023. I attach hereto screenshots of WhatsApp messages between me and the Respondent in May 2023 in support of my submissions herein — Annexure FA1B,” the affidavit read.

See the screenshots of the alleged WhatsApp messages between her and Nokwane below:

SA reacts to Blue Mbombo's leaked court documents

In the comments, some sympathised with Blue Mbombo while others questioned her choices.

Here are some of the comments:

@toxin_inc said:

“Fool me one time, shame on you. Fool me twice, can't put the blame on you.”

@StPaulJr remarked:

"Let's forget her initial wrongs and focus on the wrongs done to her afterwards.”

@Mommy2mySun remarked:

“In all honesty, ladies, stay away from married men; that will never be the answer. She went through hell, but let's stay away from other people's husbands.”

South Africans reacted to Blue Mbombo's leaked court affidavit. Image: Blue Mbombo

Source: Facebook

A look inside Blue Mbombo’s daughter’s housewarming celebration

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Blue Mbombo celebrated her daughter's housewarming in style.

The former Big Brother Mzansi: Double Trouble star posted pictures of how her bambino celebrated her special day.

Source: Briefly News