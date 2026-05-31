Buhle Samuels is trending for all the wrong reasons after her ex-husband was gunned down in a mysterious assassination

The actress and media personality finally broke her silence on social media, sharing her first posts after online users anticipated her reaction to the shocking case

Meanwhile, as the investigation into the murder gets underway, online users speculated on the possible motive, linking it to other murder cases that have left the country at a standstill

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Buhle Samuels finally broke her silence days after her ex-husband's murder. Images: buhlesamuels/ Instagram, Setsibakax/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Actress and media personality Buhle Samuels has found herself at the centre of a social media storm following the shocking and mysterious assassination of her ex-husband, Thando Sonqishe.

As authorities launch an intense investigation into the targeted killing, which reportedly occurred outside the Blue Valley Golf Estates on 28 May 2026, all eyes have been fixed on the former Muvhango actress.

After days of heavy public anticipation and mounting speculation regarding the murder, Samuels has finally broken her silence on social media, sharing new glamorous snapshots of her lavish lifestyle.

On Saturday, 30 May, Samuels shared pictures from her trip to Rome, which featured breathtaking views, stylish outfits and a night at the Comet Theatre, in what many are labelling as "catching flights, not feelings." The pictures were a sharp contrast to the chaos that had erupted just days prior, when her ex-husband and Malumz On Decks' member DJ Oscar Nyathi, aka Oscar Baxx, were gunned down in broad daylight. The motive has yet to be revealed.

Buhle Samuels' ex-husband, Thando Sonqishe, was murdered in broad daylight alongside DJ Oscar Nyathi. Images: buhlesamuels/ Instagram, sanelenkosiii/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Samuels and Sonqishe separated in early 2025, less than two years after their glamorous traditional wedding around 2023. In 2024, reports emerged that the couple had started living separately, but by mid-2025, publications widely reported that the marriage had officially ended.

While the actress is notorious for keeping her private life away from the public eye and the media, there's no doubt that her first social media post after the tragedy will set the internet ablaze.

See Buhle Samuels' latest posts below.

Buhle Samuels shared photos from her trip to Rome. Image: buhlesamuels

Source: Instagram

Buhle Samuels moved on with her life despite her ex-husband's murder. Image: buhlesamuels

Source: Instagram

Actress Buhle Samuels went on vacation just days after Thando Sonqishe's assassination. Image: buhlesamuels

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts to Buhle Samuels saga

Online users shared their thoughts on Buhle Samuels' ex-husband's murder, while others reacted to the actress' vacation. Read some of the comments below.

RothsteinCam reacted:

"Buhle Samuels posted herself catching flights and not feelings over her ex-husband being shot down. Wow."

KhananiShingan1 said:

"One thing about being with a criminal, you must live knowing that you’re gonna be a widow or the wife of a prisoner sooner or later."

NjayamJnr wrote:

"Baddies are gonna starve this year, if their boyfriends aren't getting jailed, they're killed."

frenofdahouseHW wrote:

"How crazy is it that she was living the life of her character in Kings of Joburg?"

_Hadebe_101 posted:

"That Buhle Samuels saw danger from afar and aborted the mission. She has been vindicated."

ItisSamhere reacted:

"So, are you telling me that Buhle Samuels went on to marry such a character despite this shady history?"

Sol Phenduka reacts to DJ Oscar Baxx' murder

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sol Phenduka's reaction to the horrific murder of Malumz On Decks member, DJ Oscar Baxx.

The podcaster, along with his followers and fans of the late DJ, were shocked to learn of the tragic news and took to social media with tearful tributes.

Source: Briefly News