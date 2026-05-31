Thobile “MaKhumalo” Leaves Fans Guessing After Debuting New Look Without Her Wedding Ring
- Fans are raving over Thobile "MaKhumalo," believing she has found a new lease on life after dating her stunning new look on social media
- The beloved businesswoman and reality TV star was the talk of the social media streets; however, instead of her flawless face, most of her followers were more concerned about the ring missing from her finger
- The comment section erupted as fans questioned whether MaKhumalo had left her husband, or was simply giving her hands a break, while others wondered if the striking transformation signalled a brand-new, independent chapter in her life
Beloved businesswoman and reality television personality Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku recently became the centre of intense online discussion after sharing a series of glamorous new updates with her followers.
On Sunday, 21 May 2026, the Uthando Nesthembu star debuted a stunning new look, showing off her latest install from LuvMe Hair and facebeat, and the striking glow was unmistakable.
Following the conclusion of the reality TV show, MaKhumalo has found herself with an even wider fanbase behind her as she navigates her family and marital issues away from the spotlight.
Her new photos arrive just days after her husband, Musa Mseleku, shared a picture of them together. The famous polygamist came under intense scrutiny on social media, as followers and fans of his show revisited the marital problems that have seemingly left them estranged from one another.
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Reacting to her latest update, followers showered MaKhumalo with compliments, praising her radiant appearance and noting that she looked incredibly light, happy, and at peace. Many comments cheered her on for prioritising herself, with fans declaring that the glow-up suits her perfectly.
However, the admiration quickly gave way to a full-blown investigation as eagle-eyed users zoomed in on her bare hands. The comment section erupted with questions about her marriage, with some users boldly speculating that she has finally walked away from her polygamous union, while others defended her, pointing out that a missing ring doesn't automatically mean divorce.
Ultimately, MaKhumalo, who still has the title "Wife💍" on her Instagram bio, has chosen to remain silent amid the brewing storm, refusing to feed into the online frenzy.
See Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku's pictures below.
Fans react to Thobile "MaKhumalo"'s pictures
Followers admired Thobile "MaKhumalo"'s stunning new pictures. Read some of the comments below.
Singer and businesswoman Lady Du reacted:
"It seems like we're going to have a problem."
tumelomogotsi_ showed love to MaKhumalo:
"Oh, MaK, I love you so much, pretty lady. God indeed is within you; he will never fail you."
unathi083 posted:
"You are gorgeous, MaK."
Meanwhile, others wasted no time in questioning the whereabouts of her wedding ring, with some even celebrating that she may have left her marriage.
joylicious555 was shocked:
"You took the ring out?"
mrsdineokhumalo asked:
"Bathong, where is the ring?"
miandy_k celebrated:
"Me after seeing the ring is out 💃💃💃 Oh, we are winning, bafazi!"
Samke “MaKhwela” faces backlash for "careless" video with her child
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Musa Mseleku's wife, Samke “MaKhwela," and their daughter.
The reality TV star faced backlash online after online users accused her of being an irresponsible parent for not properly caring for her child.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za