Musa Mseleku ended Season 9 of the hit Mzansi Magic TV show Uthando Nes'thembu by buying the matriarch MaCele a second home

The polygamist showed off the lux mansion that he got for his first wife, and it even has a home theatre

Reactions online remain split, with people offering their mixed reactions about the way Musa announced the news to his other wives

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Musa Mseleku bought MaCele a posh mansion. Image: Musamseleku

Source: Instagram

South Africa's favourite reality TV show has come to an end after a messy season 9. However, it ended on a high note for the matriarch, MaCele, who got a new home!

Musa Mseleku shows off MaCele's new home

The polygamist called his wives for dinner to iron some of their never-ending differences out. Amid his speech, he dropped a bombshell that he had bought MaCele a new home, but insinuated that it was a surprise because of what she did that he appreciated so much.

The house, which can safely be described as a mansion, boasts a stunning interior with a modern kitchen and a spacious living room that is bathed in light thanks to its high windows that welcome the sun so beautifully. The home also features earthly colours, which fit the matriarch's aesthetics.

One thing that stood out for most fans is the indoor home theatre and the walk-in closet, not to mention the stylish bedroom!

A fan shared a snippet of the home on X. @ShweleNgelosi captioned the post:

"MaCele's house is nice; it even has a home theatre."

Check out MaCele's home below:

Watch a YouTube video of the home here.

Mzansi reads too much into Musa's tactics

MaKhumalo fans could not shake the feeling that Musa bought the home to spite her, as he probably intended to rival her Durban house. His statement, "This kitchen is sponsored", rubbed many people the wrong way as they assumed that it was a direct jab at Khumalo.

@Nozulu_M questioned:

"What about Seapark? Does this mean Maceld has three houses now?"

@TheX_Barbie said:

"This is definitely Samke's house, MaCele is just keeping it for now."

@faith_lumious said:

"He wanted to outdo Makhumalo’s place; the timing is suspicious."

@siphosethumpanz reacted:

"They even said "inhle lendlu" while playing pool."

@GraceM_fanpage replied:

"Earthly king is nasty. I'm pretty sure none of those wives wants to be in MACELE 's house."

@YMncam exclaimed:

"He'll do anything to spite Makhumalo!!! "This is the kitchen that was sponsored." It's how she waited for all of them to get out of the house so she can outshine them."

Musa Mseleku bought MaCele a new mansion. Image: Musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku reveals MaYeni was the rightful matriarch

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku dropped a bombshell about his marriage to his second wife, Nokukhanya "MaYeni".

Fans were left with more questions than answers after the famous polygamist revealed that MaYeni was the rightful matriarch of the Mseleku household, but apparent family conflicts got in the way of him marrying her.

Source: Briefly News