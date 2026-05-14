Musa Mseleku did not hold back on his latest criticism of his wife, Thobile "MaKhumalo"'s outfit during a recent outing with their family

The controversial polygamist, known for his firm stance on traditional values and how his wives present themselves to the public, was visibly irritated, claiming MaKhumalo was not dressed appropriately

This, however, did not land well with fans, who not only defended MaKhumalo but also claimed that Mseleku may have far more serious issues with his wife than her outfits

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Musa Mseleku once again criticised Thobile "MaKhumalo"'s clothes. Images: musamseleku, thobilek

Source: Instagram

Uthando Nesthembu viewers are convinced that Musa Mseleku has it out for his third wife, Thobile "MaKhumalo," following his latest comments about one of her outfits.

During the final episode of the popular reality TV show on 14 May 2026, the famous polygamist found himself at the centre of another social media storm after openly criticising his wife's clothes, claiming they were far too revealing for a married woman.

The Mselekus were captured at a family outing, during which the patriarch and his four wives enjoyed a private game of pool. It was during his match that he pointed out in his diary session that MaKhumalo was dressed inappropriately.

He compared her outfit, a grey tracksuit, to that of wife number four, Mbali "MaNgwabe," who wore a stylish trench coat for the cold weather.

"MaNgwabe is well covered up, but MaKhumalo is walking around almost naked."

Mseleku claimed that MaKhumalo's clothes, which accentuated her figure, sent out the wrong message. He argued that as a wife in a polygamous home, she should choose modesty over fashion, complaining that her tracksuit was far too revealing compared to the more conservative clothes worn by his other wives.

Musa Mseleku claimed Thobile "MaKhumalo"'s tracksuit was far too revealing for a married woman. Images: musamseleku, thobilek

Source: Instagram

MaKhumalo, known for her bold and trendy fashion sense, has never been one to shy away from making a statement with her wardrobe. While she often blends modern glamour with traditional touches, her latest choice clearly missed the mark for her husband, despite her reputation for being one of the most stylish members of the family.

The polygamist ended by saying that should he fail to address MaKhumalo's dress code with her, she might indirectly influence her sister wives, which would cause serious problems for him.

While this wouldn't be the first time the media personality made comments about his wife's choice of clothing, social media has once again backed her right to express herself.

Watch the clip from Uthando Nesthembu below.

Fans defend MaKhumalo's dress code

The critique backfired almost instantly as viewers took to social media to defend MaKhumalo's outfit, with some convinced that he may even have a serious problem with his wife that goes far beyond the clothes she wears.

mrs_latty_thilivhali was shocked:

"Walking naked in tracksuits? Musa is really delusional."

queenmsolo said:

"Love seeing Makhumalo just doing her. Dressing and acting her beautiful 33-year-old age."

_kenosi_ joked:

"He clearly wants her to wear tracksuits with a blanket and traditional dress."

jennifermal34 wrote:

"Musa is done with Thobile. At the award ceremony, he was complaining about her dress, now it’s the tracksuit."

bontle_kyle noted:

"The way he speaks to/about MaKhumalo differs a lot from how he speaks to the other wives; he really has a problem with her, YOH!"

bronjie_m was convinced:

"This guy hates Makhumalo this season, only because she's now standing up to him."

Samke "MaKhwela" sparks pregnancy rumours

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Mseleku's fifth wife, Samke "MaKhwela"'s recent appearance on Uthando Nesthembu that raised eyebrows.

Viewers were convinced that the reality TV star may have a bun in the oven after spotting what they believed was a baby bump.

Source: Briefly News