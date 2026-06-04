The funeral details of Oscar Thandazani Nyathi, affectionately known as Oscar Baxx, have been announced

Oscar formed part of the music group Malumz On Decks, and he was killed in Centurion on Thursday, 28 March 2026

A video of the aftermath circulated before his identity was revealed, and it was later confirmed that he died alongside an actress's ex-husband

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Funeral details for Malumz On Decks artist Oscar Baxx have been announced. Image: malumzondecks

Source: Instagram

The funeral details of Oscar Thandazani Nyathi, AKA Oscar Baxx, have been announced. The Malumz On Decks DJ died in a shooting in Centurion on Thursday, 27 May 2026. Oscar, who was 42 at the time of his death, died alongside the ex-husband of Buhle Samules, Thando Sonqisho.

Oscar Baxx's funeral arrangements announced

The memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, 4 June 2026, at the Kempton Park Civic Centre. This is where fans, supporters, friends and loved ones will gather to celebrate the life of Oscar.

On Saturday, 6 June 2026, the funeral service will take place from 8 am to 11 am at the Kempton Park Civic Centre, where he will be transported to the Mooifontein Cemetery, his final resting place.

Mourners will gather at his home at Kayalami Estate in Midrand. Check out the post as shared by BuzzLifeNews below:

Malumz On Decks artist Oscar Baxx will be laid to rest on 6 June 2026. Image: BuzzLifeNews

Source: Twitter

All about Oscar's death

Mzansi was in shock after a video of the aftermath of the shooting in Centurion made rounds online. At first, the victim's identities were just those of a famous DJ with more than 10 years of experience and the husband of a famous actress.

As rumours swirled, it was discovered that Oscar Baxx and Thando Sinqisho, the former husband of actress Buhle Samuels, had passed away in the shooting. Other occupants of the Toyota vehicle had been injured and were transported to the hospital.

His management team, @tsquaredproductions, issued a statement announcing his death. The company spoke about the DJ and entrepreneur's kind nature and how it was felt by the people he touched daily.

"It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of beloved DJ, producer, and cultural icon Oscar Nyathi, member of Malumz on Decks. Oscar Nyathi was more than an artist; he was a vibrant force within the South African music industry," the statement reads. "... Above all, Oscar was a loving father to his children, a beloved brother, and a cherished friend to many. He will be remembered for his generosity, warmth, and unwavering commitment to those around him."

Jackie Phamptse on DJ's passing

In a previous report from Briefly News, established Mzansi author Jackie Phamotse has reacted to Oscar Nyathi's passing following the Centurion shooting at a golf estate.

The shooting incident got a reaction from Jackie Phamotse, who was left with more questions than answers, and was bold enough to ask them. Social media users were shaken by the passing of the popular DJ, along with a popular actress's ex-husband, who were victims of the shooting, but they, too, wanted the real story.

Source: Briefly News