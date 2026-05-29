South African author Jackie Phamotse has reacted to a popular DJ's passing following the Centurion shooting at a golf estate

The shooting left people shaken, but Jackie Phamotse was left with more questions than answers

Social media was shaken by the passing of the popular DJ, along with a popular actress's ex-husband, who were victims of the shooting

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Jackie Phamotse has responded to the death of a popular DJ following the Centurion shooting. Image: jackiephamotse

Source: Instagram

Bare author Jackie Phamotse was one of the media personalities to react to the passing of a popular DJ Oscar Baxx and ex-husband of popular actress Buhle Samuels.

The two men were inside a Toyota vehicle, which had four occupants, two of whom sustained injuries.

According to eNCA reporter Pule Jones, the car was riddled with more than 10 bullets.

"2 Dead. Suspect believed to have fled on a motorbike. @eNCA understands one of the victims was under the police radar—alleged to have been involved in illegal mining activities and Cash-in-Transit robberies," the report says. "The vehicle was hit by more than ten bullets. Motive unclear. The story is developing."

As the story developed, more was uncovered about the alleged dealings of one of the deceased.

"It has been alleged that an A J50 warrant of arrest was issued for one of the deceased individuals. PKTT was actively pursuing this individual. As reported earlier, SAPS was actively probing. Sources tell @eNCA a complainant with mining projects in Mpumalanga allegedly informed the SAPS that there was an attempt to extort him about R3-million."

The author took to her @JackiePhamotse X account and expressed her shock and confusion over the DJ's passing.

"Another DJ shot dead! Guys! What is it that you’re doing?" she asked.

Mzansi has its say following shooting

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@KopediAphane stated:

"Being killed for carrying a couple of USBs to a gig. There has to be more to this, surely."

@SHEZNEYLETHU shared:

"So many Lokhunjanis posing as DJs, and now this will give a very bad rep to serious DJs."

@Blacksh90139340 questioned:

"What do you guys do in the darkness? Are you traffickers? What are you trafficking that results in you guys, as DJs, being killed like this?"

@D_Molatoli asked Sol Phenduka under his post:

"What is happening here, Sol? When people say DJs, we are getting scared now because even General Mkhwanazi spoke about the underworld and DJs. Now we no longer see them as innocent entertainers. Yho guys haai."

@AfrikaMpil36483 shared:

"I want DJs to guard who they surround themselves with and the things they do with them. Just as a lesson."

@HaileSelasie13 replied:

"This is heartbreaking, man. South Africa keeps losing people in the most senseless ways."

Sol reacts to DJ's passing

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African podcaster Sol Phenduka has reacted to the sudden murder of popular Malumz On Decks DJ, Oscar Baxx.

According to reports, DJ Oscar Nyathi was travelling in a Toyota along with three other victims on Thursday, 28 May 2026. As a DJ himself, Sol's reaction ignited social media, where people came up with all sorts of theories and shared their reactions to the passing.

Source: Briefly News