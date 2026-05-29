Viral footage shows a container truck losing control in Bothasig after a sudden road move near a MyCiTi bus, leaving viewers stunned

Crash leaves one injured as the vehicle slams into a home, while people inside narrowly escape without serious harm

Online debate heats up as users clash over who should be held responsible for the chain of events on the road

Footage showing the seconds before a truck drove into a house. Image: @thefeedcpt

Source: Instagram

A container truck lost control and crashed into a Bothasig home. Mzansi weighed in on the footage.

An Instagram video shared by @thefeedcpt has captured the seconds before a container truck crashed into a house in Bothasig, leaving residents shaken after a sudden road manoeuvre involving a MyCiTi Bus. The caption on the viral post read:

"Watch: truck crashes into a house and car after avoiding a collision with a MyCiTi bus.”

The footage shows a bus appearing to initiate a turn at an intersection before a truck quickly swerves, loses control, and ends up colliding with a nearby vehicle and a house. One person was injured, while occupants inside the home were left in shock but unharmed.

"Trying to swerve out of the way ended badly!"

A person in the house was drinking coffee as the crash happened

Source: Instagram

Coffee break turns chaotic as truck ploughs into home

According to IOL news, the incident, which happened on Thursday morning, 28 May 2026, saw the truck crash through a residential kitchen while the occupants were inside. Frank Samunda, one of the occupants, said he was drinking coffee when the incident happened:

“We just heard a loud sound coming from the right side of the kitchen. It first smashed the walls and then crashed through the kitchen door. Everyone was in shock; thankfully, we are all good. One was injured.”

Samunda explained that he and others immediately ran outside and checked on the driver before emergency services reached the scene.

“We could see part of the truck inside the house, and then we went outside."

He added that paramedics arrived shortly after and transported the driver to hospital, while confirming that everyone inside the home escaped unharmed.

“The paramedics arrived early, and the driver was taken to the hospital. All of us inside the house are okay; we thank God that our lives were spared. I was standing just a metre from where the truck had crashed through.”

View the Instagram video below:

Bothasig crash sparks heated road blame debate

Social media users have been reacting strongly to the Bothasig crash, with many sharing emotional and divided takes on what caused the incident. Comments ranged from sympathy to frustration, as the debate over driver responsibility quickly escalated online. This is what Mzansi had to say on @thefeedcpt's page:

chrisleth8 wrote:

“The bus driver either needs to get glasses or get rid of their license 😭”

tinacupido12 commented:

“And my CiTi driver is driving away casually after causing all this drama.”

prego_.roll noted:

“He probably thought whatever else happens is better than potentially hitting a busload of people.”

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A KwaZulu-Natal graduation trip ended in a serious highway crash during heavy regional rain, as poor visibility in severe weather conditions led to a dangerous accident that left occupants shaken and emergency services responding on scene.

A Polo crashed into a petrol station in Tzaneen, damaging a fuel pump and leaving the vehicle and forecourt infrastructure severely damaged after a collision.

Source: Briefly News