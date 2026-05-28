A young woman took to social media on the tool to people first dance after the Kruger National Park murders of Dina and Ernst Marais

The Afrikaner lady reflected on how special the national game reserve was to her and the everlasting impact the violence caused

Many South Africans joined in expressing their despair regarding the murders that took the wildlife explorer community by storm

An Afrikaner woman posted her feelings about Kruger National Park after two murders. Image: AI / Lise-lotte Van Schalkwyk / Facebook

Source: UGC

A woman who frequents the Kruger National Park took to her social media following the deaths often elderly couple during a trip. The incident, described as the first of its kind at the National Game Reserve, sparked outrage and, most of all, concern. The Afrikaner woman was among the first two victims following the murders at the Kruger National Park on 23 May 2026.

A post on Facebook by Lise-lotte Van Schalkwyk captured the Heartbreak in Kruger National Park frequenters shared after the brutal deaths of the older couple. The brutal killing makes it difficult for most to see the park the same again after being tainted by a horrific crime. Lise-Lotte was especially touched that the couple likely had memories with loved ones visiting the Kruger National Park. The national game reserve upgraded its security following the incident, and Lise-lotte notes that most people always felt safe because of the park's long-standing reputation for safety. Unfortunately, the murders of two seniors was a line crossed that the park's reputation could never return from, saying it "forever altering the fabric of our world." with the full post below:

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Kruger National Park lovers disturbed

Many people commented on the lady's heartfelt post, sharing their own experiences at Kruger National Park. Most agreed that the murders of the two elderly was forever imprinted in their experiences. Read the comments:

South Africans reflected on the Kruger National Park murders. Image: Magda Ehlers / Pexels

Source: UGC

Nadia Kruger shared their encounter with the victims:

"Thank you, Lise-lotte Van Schalkwyk, for your post. This hits very close to home, as the couple were lifelong friends of my cousin's father-in-law. My cousin's husband and sister grew up in front of them. They did not have children, but will be sorely missed by all who loved them. We had the privilege to meet them in the Kgalagadi in 2021, and we realised they were friends of family."

Robert Lopich commented:

"A really sad situation. Violence is never acceptable anywhere and should never be condoned."

Barney Bouwer wrote:

"The Kruger National Park was always a safe place to spend a few days for game viewing! So was the rest of South Africa! Sad to say, but there is no safe place left in this country! Because of no law and order! Again, I say how far one will get if one dares to do this in, let's say, Botswana? I reckon not very far! Why? Because there is law and order there!"

George Castis added:

"This was always going to happen, I am afraid... some of the northernmost areas of the park border on Zim and Moz and tourists are relatively easy targets."

Mossel Bay mourns elderly couple killed in Kruger Park

Briefly News previously reported that the retirement community that shared its daily life with an elderly couple killed in the Kruger National Park is struggling to come to terms with the tragedy, as friends and neighbours rally around the grieving family.

Residents of Fynbos Heights retirement village in Mossel Bay have described the emotional shock following the deaths of Ernst Marais (71) and his wife Dina Marais (73), who were found dead in a river inside the Kruger National Park on 24 May 2026.

The couple, who lived in Mossel Bay and also owned a home in Hoedspruit, had been celebrating Dina's birthday when the incident occurred. Their bodies were later discovered in a crocodile-infested area near Crooks Corner, close to the Limpopo River region.

Source: Briefly News