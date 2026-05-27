DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL— Durban Metro Police, together with the Department of Home Affairs, conducted city raids leading to the arrest of undocumented migrants on 27 May 2026. The operation took place on a busy street in the Durban central business district, where officials targeted areas near local commercial properties.

SAPS arrested undocumented foreign nationals. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to IOL, officials conducted the joint operation during daylight hours. Multiple marked Metro Police utility vehicles with active blue lights cordoned off sections of the road to manage the area. During the raids, a Durban Solid Waste truck passed through the street as authorities processed individuals outside businesses like Sammy Tailors.

Law Enforcement Conducts Joint Raids

The Department of Home Affairs and Metro Police established a visible presence to maintain public order. Officials wearing standard uniforms and high-visibility vests positioned themselves at the intersection to verify documentation. Police vans blocked traffic to ensure the safety of officials, commuters, and business owners during the operation.

Members of the public gathered on the sidewalks to observe the law enforcement actions. Officials escorted several individuals into the back of police transport vehicles for processing. Durban has seen tension between foreign nationals and locals develop as they were given a deadline to leave the city.

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The eThekwini Metro Police and Home Affairs immigration officers maintained their deployment until they secured the area. Local authorities confirmed that joint city raids will continue across the municipality to address undocumented migration and enforce compliance with national immigration laws.

Foreign nationals sleep at Diakonia Centre

In a related article, Briefly News reported that foreign nationals made their way to the Diakonia Centre in Durban after the deadline for June 30 gained traction. Tensions erupted outside the Centre between locals and foreign nationals.

Source: Briefly News