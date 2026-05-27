On Wednesday, 27 May 2026, Sizwe Dhlomo announced his surprise exit from Kaya FM after six years of broadcasting

As South Africans weighed in on the development, he sent a message to Unathi Nkayi while reacting to an old interview

Kaya FM revealed plans for a new breakfast show team and announced Dhlomo's replacement

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Sizwe Dhlomo saluted Unathi Nkayi after he exited Kaya FM. Image: unathi.co, kaya959

Source: Instagram

Renowned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo shouted out his nemesis after leaving Kaya 959 after six years. Dhlomo was reacting to an old Podcast and Chill interview where he discussed how he landed his role at Kaya FM.

On Wednesday, 27 May 2026, Sizwe Dhlomo caught listeners off guard after he announced that he was leaving Kaya FM after six years. As South Africans weighed in on the former MTV host’s sudden exit, Sizwe Dhlomo saluted his nemesis, Unathi Nkayi, for the role she played.

In the resurfaced snippet, Sizwe Dhlomo told MacG and Sol Phenduka how he landed the job at Kaya FM. He revealed that Unathi Nkayi played a pivotal role.

“You wanna know how I got my job at Kaya? I was sleeping, then I got a call from Unathi. Then Unathi is like Greg Maloka would like your number. Should I give it to him? Then he called me, like 10 minutes later,” he said.

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Watch the video below:

Sizwe Dhlomo gives Unathi Nkayi gher flowers

Taking to his X (Twitter) account, Dhlomo commented on a snippet shared by @ThisIsColbert on how he landed his role at Kaya FM. In his reaction, Sizwe surprisingly gave Unathi her flowers for the role she played in helping him secure the role at Kaya 959. The post was captioned:

“Shoutout to Unathi! Shoutout to Greg Maloka! It’s been a great six years! 🙏🏽”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Sizwe Dhlomo salutes Unathi Nkayi

Sizwe Dhlomo’s post gained traction and sparked a flurry of reactions on the microblogging platform.

Here are some of the comments:

@ja_nosipho asked:

“Which Unathi? The one you got fired?”

@ItisSamhere suggested:

“Yo Sizwe, since you're packing up your bags and leaving Kaya FM, I was thinking that you should consider recommending Denise Zimba (@MissDeniseZimba) for your spot. There's a valid reason why I'm putting it out, and I don't wish to get into the details. Mull over this. Cheers🤓”

Mzansi reacted after Sizwe Dhlomo shared a message to Unathi Nkayi. Image: unathi.co, sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

What happened between Unathi Nkayi and Sizwe Dhlomo?

Following Sizwe Dhlomo's message to Unathi Nkayi, netizens revisited the beef between the duo.

According to reports, Unathi was shown the door by the radio station after an alleged verbal altercation with Sizwe Dhlomo.

Since then, the two have been throwing shade at each other, with Unathi claiming she couldn't directly address the matter because Kaya 959 silenced her. During a Podcast and Chill interview, Unathi even threatened to sue the station over a litany of allegations.

Kaya FM names Sizwe Dhlomo's replacement

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Kaya FM confirmed who would be replacing Sizwe Dhlomo after his surprise departure from its flagship breakfast show.

The station also outlined its plans for the coming months, confirming that a refreshed breakfast show team will be introduced in June 2026, with new programmes expected to be officially launched in July.

Source: Briefly News